The owner of the Wilderness Restaurant in Colebrook is recovering after being seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 3 in Stratford late Thursday afternoon.

Raymond Hamel, 67, was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment, New Hampshire State Police Troop F Lt. Commander Gary Prince said in an email Monday morning.

