Colebrook Medical Exam Glove Maker Awarded $13.1 Million Federal Contract

Three years after launching in Colebrook, American Performance Polymers, manufacturer of dipped rubber products, including the nitrile (medical exam) gloves for medical personnel that are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been awarded a $13.1 million federal contract for increased domestic glove production.
The contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will increase production by nearly 46 million gloves each month by July 2022, by allowing APP to add two high-speed and six regular glove manufacturing equipment lines.
The money is being provided by the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed by Congress and signed into law at the end of 2020.
The contract award comes after the DOD in July awarded APP, part of the Massachusetts-based Renco Corp., a contract of nearly $23 million to increase the manufacture of the gloves that are part of the personal protective equipment for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Renco is honored to continue to expand U.S. medical glove manufacturing at its Colebrook, New Hampshire, facilities,” Rich Renehan, president and CEO of Renco/APP, said in a statement issued Friday.” With the continued support of Senator Shaheen’s office, New Hampshire, and the Buy America Act, Renco will create and sustain up to 300 jobs in northern New England for decades to come. The highly dedicated workers of this region formulate long-lasting, comfortable ‘Pilgrim’ gloves that will help re-shore a critical industrial base that originated here in New England.”
In a statement U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen how important it is to ensure that our health care workers, first responders and essential employees have access to the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe on the job. To help Granite State manufacturers like American Performance Polymers ramp up production of these lifesaving supplies and ensure we’re prepared when disaster strikes, I’ve fought to bolster our domestic supply chain and will keep up those efforts to invest in American companies and prevent shortages of essential resources like we experienced at the onset of the pandemic. I’m thrilled APP will receive a new contract to boost production of gloves at their Colebrook facility, which will not only support our front-line workers but create additional, much-needed jobs in the North Country.”
Renco invents and distributes various glove, containment and safety products for industrial, medical and research laboratory clients.
Renehan launched APP in July 2018 with the plan to expand the manufacture of dipped rubber products, such as drybox gloves and sleeves and medical exam and general purpose disposable gloves, as a resource to the U.S. government and general markets.
