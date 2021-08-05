Colebrook Proposes Town Ordinance On OHRVs

The town of Colebrook is proposing an ordinance that could open up more roads to Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles.
It also carries an enforcement provision.
A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.
The ordinance seeks to establish standards for the use of motorized vehicles in the town and it would require permits and written permission for travel on streets and roads not specifically approved for OHRV use in Colebrook in order to reach established trailheads.
Permission shall only be granted to those who own property in Colebrook and have no other means of access to the trail system.
If a landowner owns only land or outbuildings and no residence or dwelling, a maximum of two permits per parcel would be granted.
If a landowner owns a dwelling or residence, there is no maximum permit limit, however, the number of permits would be limited to those individuals whose names are on the deed or living at the residence.
If a property deed in an abutting town grants a right-of-way from that property to a property in Colebrook, which property itself has access to a road approved for OHRV travel in Colebrook, an application for a permit would be considered by selectmen.
Written permission shall be for at least 12 months but also would also expire on April 15 of the following year.
The permit must be carried at all times and shown to any law enforcement officer upon request and all other state and local rules and regulations must be followed.
No parking is allowed along the length of any road for loading or unloading OHRVs.
Under New Hampshire RSA 231:132 -a, II, the Colebrook Police Department is authorized to implement a system for the administrative enforcement of the ordinance, as well as for the collection of penalties for violations, and the road agent is authorized to install signage that might be necessary to alert users of the ordinance.
“The current way that we now allow people that live on roads in the town of Colebrook that are not part of the trail system is they apply and we give them permission to go to the closest point of access, whether that be the convenient location or not,” Selectmen Greg Placy said Wednesday. “For example, myself, our closest point of access with our ATV is to the east so it takes over an hour to get to Colebrook. If we went to not the closest point of access, it would take me less than 20 minutes. I have always said that ATVs are recreation and not transportation. Therefore, if we have to go further to get to our destination, that is not recreating. We’re changing nothing that we’ve been doing in the past other than putting it into an ordinance so we can keep up with it and our police department can begin enforcing it and know whether the person belongs on the road or not.”
The town is not making it any stricter, he said.
Not all are happy with roads opened up to the machines, including state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown, whose office in Colebrook regularly sees residents coming in to voice concerns about OHRVs on roads.
With the number of machines currently on the roads, Thompson asked how Colebrook’s proposed ordinance that calls for an enforcement mechanism could realistically be enforced.
“I think it’s unenforceable,” said Thompson. “The problem we have now is they’re riding on the town roads that are open and the ones that aren’t and now they’re going to open it up to everyone. It doesn’t make any sense to me and I don’t think it makes sense to any reasonable person to do that. Officially, I would be against it.”
The town recognizes there are both sides to most issues and hopes that people can work with the town as it moves forward with OHRVs and their economic benefit, said Placy.
The ordinance could be adopted soon after Monday’s hearing or after the new town manager comes on board in the next few weeks, but it might be better to wait until next riding season, being that the 2021 OHRV season only has two or three months left before it ends, said Placy.
