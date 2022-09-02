Lancaster firefighters, from left, Tristin Chartier, Nic Blodgett and Ian Milligan compete in the 12th annual Fireman's Muster Competition at the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Lancaster firefighters, from left, Tristin Chartier, Nic Blodgett and Ian Milligan compete in the 12th annual Fireman's Muster Competition at the Lancaster Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
In addition, Jefferson Fire was handed the “Most Determined” trophy in their first competition appearance and South Boston (a team of senior firefighters from around New Hampshire) was given the “Most Spirited” award.
Rounding out the nine-department field were Lancaster, Milan, Pittsburg, and Stark.
Teams representing each department competed in two events.
The Midnight Alarm requires firefighters to be “awakened” from cots, don full bunker gear, run to their truck, “travel” to the scene, and then complete two tasks: Roll out two hoses and knock down a cone representing fire, and climb a ladder to ring a bell.
The Bucket Brigade requires department teams to bail water from a portable water tank onto a smoke house, filling a bucket inside.
The fireman’s muster competition has been held every year since 2010, except for 2020 when the event, and the fair, were canceled.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.