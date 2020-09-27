COLEBROOK –NH officials say a Colebrook resident died in a fire Sunday morning.

According to a press release issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Colebrook Fire Chief Brett Brooks and Colebrook Police Chief Stephen Cass a 911 call was made at about 7:21 a.m. Sunday that there was a fire in a multi-unit apartment building located at 187 Main Street.

