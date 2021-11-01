Colebrook:State Allows UCVH-ISHC Merger To Proceed, With Conditions

Following a public hearing in September that drew a number of Coos County health care workers and residents voicing concerns about a proposed merger between Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Indian Stream Health Center, the state has allowed the merger to proceed, although with conditions.
The Charitable Trusts Unit of the office of the Hampshire Attorney General issued a 14-page report and determination on Oct. 25.
After reviewing the evidence, Tom Donovan, director of the CTU, said the decision to merge was an informed one by the boards of both organizations and was based on reasonable beliefs that the merger would advance ISHC’s charitable mission and would be in the best interests of the communities serviced by the facility.
Following years of financial difficulties at ISHC, the boards of ISHC and UCVH proposed a merger that would convert ISHC from a designated Federally Qualified Health Center to a Rural Health Clinic operated under the Rural Health Clinic license of Weeks Medical Center and managed by Weeks, but branded as a UCVH program under North Country Healthcare, UCVH’s nonprofit parent organization.
During a public hearing in Colebrook on Sept. 14, some Coos County residents and staff members at ISHC expressed concerns about possible increases in prescription drug prices, reduced quality of care, and lost jobs through a merger.
In his determination, Donovan concluded there are no conflicts of interest or financial benefits involving directors or officers of ISHC or UCVH, and the organizations have substantially complied with the minimum standards for changes in control set forth in New Hampshire RSA 7:19-b, II, the required standards for acquisition transactions involving health care charitable trusts.
As a result, he said his office will take no action to oppose the reorganization plan.
Conditions for the merger, however, include a commitment to offer services in Colebrook for a period of at least five years, during which UCVH will either operate or contract with Weeks to run a Rural Health Clinic on the property presently owned by ISHC and provide the same health care, outreach and care coordination services currently offered by ISHC, subject to any federal regulatory changes to Rural Health Clinic reimbursement and structure.
In the event of adverse federal regulatory changes to Rural Health Clinic reimbursement and structure, UCVH will operate a primary care practice for least five years on the ISHC property to provide the same services.
For at least five years, UCVH is also required to implement a charity care program that offers free care to patients with household incomes below 300 percent of the federal poverty level.
Also for a minimum five-year period, UCVH will offer on-site outpatient behavioral health services and substance use disorder services, to include medication-assisted treatment and care management and outreach, with the services made available to people regardless of whether they are primary care patients of North Country Healthcare.
For at least five years, UCVH will offer a retail pharmacy discount program to eligible patients.
And within two years of the effective merger date, UCVH is required to open a satellite facility in West Stewartstown to offer primary care services and maintain that facility for a period of at least five years.
As part of its outreach and care management services, UCVH, for another minimum five-year period, must offer transportation assistance to patients of its health clinic.
The assistance can include making arrangements for patient transportation or providing patient transportation through an arrangement with a third-party provider.
Under the original merger plan, the minimum duration for the Rural Health Clinic and the charitable care and behavioral health programs was three years.
In February, the boards of UCVH and ISHC first announced the proposed merger, saying that ISHC is losing money, cannot retain providers, and is no longer sustainable as an independent Federally Qualified Health Center, and a merger with UCVH is needed to ensure a continuity of providers and a stabilization of quality and affordable primary care in the region.
UCVH, a 16-bed, critical-access hospital established in 1965, serves 20 communities and 8,500 patients in a service area of Coos County and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as Maine.
ISHC, established in 2004, is a primary-care outpatient facility that serves Coos County and areas in the NEK and Maine, and until March 2020 had a location in Canaan in addition in Colebrook.
After serving 4,000 patients in 2017, ISHC currently serves 1,100.
The merger agreement does not require UCVH to reopen the Canaan facility, which UCVH does not intend to do.
UCVH’s plan is to renovate the current ISHC building and relocate the new Rural Health Clinic into the renovated building.
