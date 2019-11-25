Now that the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union has three PreK-12 districts under its umbrella — Cabot, Danville and Twinfield — school officials are exploring expanded student opportunities.
At a special meeting last week, members of the three district school boards gathered at the Twinfield Union School (TUS) to discuss ways the three high schools could work together.
CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker called the high school collaboration discussion “cordial and forward-looking.”
He said school administrators have been in discussion for months, ahead of the gathering of their respective boards.
“We started with Mark Mooney (TUS) and Dave Schilling (Danville) outlining their initial thinking about opportunities,” Tucker said of Tuesday’s meeting on collaboration among the three schools.
Cabot School’s principal, Glenda Cresto, was unable to attend the session, noted Tucker.
On Friday, Cresto said “I am in agreement that all three schools have something to give and something to get from new collaboration efforts.”
The parties discussed opportunities to collaborate on drama programs, music, lacrosse and other sports.
There was discussion about transportation being a challenge, and other barriers, including the logistics of staff sharing.
There was also talk about summer school and summer program collaborations as a way for students across the three districts to get to know one another.
Extra Curricular Possibilities
“We purposely started with a focus on a wide range of extra curricular opportunities that all three schools are seeing — sports, clubs, drama and after-school music programs, Model UN, Scholar’s Bowl, etc. — as a way to help support the SU’s vision of enhancing and reinforcing belonging in the three schools,” Tucker explained.
Cooperation and partnering is not new for the schools, said Tucker.
“We have already had success in cooperative sports between Cabot and TUS, having just finished the second season of a combined high school soccer program that ended with the team getting its first playoff spot in years,” he pointed out.
“We know that the kids will get along if we can get them together,” Tucker said. “But we see the need to bring the adults in the four communities along with this shared vision … Transportation challenges are acknowledged as creating difficulty with spanning programs across three campuses, but we are looking at ways to do this affordably. The administrators left with a task list for gathering more information for the Boards.”
“This is just the first step along a path to greater collaboration in academic programs,” said Tucker. “We did not get into that topic deeply last evening, beyond acknowledging that there is interest on the part of many Board members, particularly those who have children in one of the schools, to explore what is possible.”
Cabot Input
“We decided to share an inventory of our extra-curriculars, clubs, assets, (such as performing spaces, bike trails, just for example) and sport offerings as a low-hanging fruit starting point and see where that leads,” said Sharon O’Connor, chair of the Cabot School Board. “My other take-away is that our current principals have a strong rapport with one another and a strong commitment to the kids, so I’m excited.”
“From a Cabot perspective, this was a welcome first step as our small high school classes could benefit greatly from a broader social structure, and likewise, Cabot’s offerings would benefit greatly from other communities’ contributions,” said Rory Thibault, another Cabot board member. “All in all it was a positive and useful discussion, and centered on bringing more opportunities to students in all four towns.”
Danville Chair
“What has occurred is the three principals have gotten together to see what we can do sooner rather than later,” said Bruce Melendy, chair of Danville’s School Board. “They’re looking at extra-curriculars, maybe some music and dance collaboration.”
Melendy also cited a number of collaborations happening in sports.
Melendy said conversations about curriculum were premature at this time.
“One of the things that we asked the principals to do was go back and inventory what do you have for extracurricular activities and the facilities to support that,” said Melendy. “There will be further discussion.”
