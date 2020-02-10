Vermont State Police are investigating an alleged burglary in Barton Feb. 5. According to a report, troopers were notified forced entry was made into a residence on Pageant Park Road around 10 a.m. and numerous collectible model cars were stolen.
Police are asking anyone who has come into contact with person(s) attempting to sell model cars or with other information to contact them at 802-334-8881.
