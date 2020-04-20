The board of the struggling Vermont State Colleges system on Monday considered a plan to close three campuses because of added financial troubles brought by the coronavirus outbreak, while earlier in the day students and other critics protested in a car parade through Montpelier.
Under a proposal announced by Chancellor Jeb Spaulding on Friday, the two campuses of Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon and the campus of Vermont Technical College in Randolph, which has another campus in Williston, would close. Liberal arts programs in Johnson and Lyndon would be moved to Castleton University. Not every program would be transferable, Spaulding said.
The four-college system is facing a deficit this school year of between $7 million and $10 million, including $5.6 million in refunds of room and board fees and moving to online learning. This year’s deficit includes the expected $3 million in federal assistance. Next year’s deficit could reach $12 million.
Spaulding said in a live-streamed board meeting in which several hundred were listening that he was “truly sorry” that he felt the need to make the painful recommendation but that the operation of the college system is unsustainable and action needs to be taken.
“Inaction would jeopardize not just one institution, it would jeopardize all the institutions,” Spaulding told the board, which had originally planned to vote Monday. The chairman delayed the vote so trustees could learn more about the weighty proposal. A new voting date hasn’t been scheduled.
The college system has been plagued for years by declining enrollment because of Vermont’s aging population, low state funding and other challenges that some small private colleges in New England have faced. There are fewer Vermonters being born now than during the Civil War era, Spaulding said.
The chancellor added that there is also pricing competition, and the state’s low level of funding for public education — Vermont is bottom ranked in the nation — has added to the strains on the overall system.
Last year, three private schools in Vermont alone — Green Mountain College, Southern Vermont College and the College of St. Joseph in Rutland — all closed after grappling with declining enrollment and financial issues.
“In short, there just aren’t enough students,” Spaulding said of the state colleges. Some schools have 30% to 40% fewer students than they had 10 years ago, he said. COVID-19 has magnified the problems, he said.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the problems faced by the college system have been building for years and he wants the Legislature involved in what happens.
“Suffice it to say, some of the decisions we’re going to have to make over the coming months may be as difficult if not more difficult than we’ve made thus far,” Scott said. “So it’s going to be challenging and I want to be sure that we have the legislature involved in this.”
Concerns Follow Friday Announcement
Outcry over Spaulding’s proposal went viral, and the Speaker of the Vermont House, Rep. Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe urged the Board delay its action to close any college campuses. The board obliged.
The board and chancellor said they received more than 1,000 emails over the weekend from students, faculty and community members, with some painful stories, like people who may lose their homes.
The schools’ faculty assemblies and unions voted no confidence in Spaulding, and a petition was started by a Northern Vermont University student at Lyndon to keep the campus open.
Chairman of the VSCS Board Church Hindes said, “We have never faced a situation as we are facing today; this is very serious business for the Vermont State Colleges individually and collectively.”
Spaulding said he understands that major outcry that followed his announcement. “You’re talking about people perhaps losing their homes,” and about students whose dreams to attend college may not have been possible without the local schools.
He said the system has a responsibility to let students know now, not in the middle of the summer, if an institution cannot be re-opened.
“Already, it’s caused unbelievable stress and uncertainty and loss of students who might have come,” said Spaulding. “What we are proposing is a big change.”
By early fall, the VSCS system will have burned through all of its reserves — except its endowment, which it cannot tap for operating expenses, said VSCS officials.
“We have to do what we have to do to keep as much of our system in a solvent, sustainable position and allow us to adapt to the future,” said Spaulding.
Spaulding said expansion of the Community College of Vermont, Vermont Tech and Castleton to offer instruction in the Northeast Kingdom and northern Vermont are part of the future hopes, “We are not going to abandon the northern part of the state, but look for ways to adopt a new model, a less bricks and mortar approach.”
Linda Milne, an auditor and a member of the VSCS Board, said the numbers make clear that the system cannot sustain the number of campuses it has, and warned that within a year the entire system could face insolvency.
“The only scenario I saw that doesn’t put us in that situation … is we move now to make changes … we have known for quite a few years (the changes) were going to have to happen, because our expenses are way above our revenues,” said Milne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.