College Fair Set Monday In Lyndon Center
A sign marks the main entrance to the Lyndon Center campus of Northern Vermont University on April 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

LYNDONVILLE — The annual Northeast Kingdom College Fair for high school students and parents will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, on the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus. This is the first time that this event has been held since 2019.

This free college fair is sponsored by the Lyndon Institute and Northern Vermont University Upward Bound programs. It runs from 6:30-8 p.m. at Stannard Gym at NVU-Lyndon. High school juniors, sophomores, and their parents may attend to meet admissions representatives from more than 65 colleges and universities from New England and across the U.S.

