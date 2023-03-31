College Fair Set Monday In Lyndon Center

LYNDONVILLE — The annual Northeast Kingdom College Fair for high school students and parents will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, on the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus. This is the first time that this event has been held since 2019.
This free college fair is sponsored by the Lyndon Institute and Northern Vermont University Upward Bound programs. It runs from 6:30-8 p.m. at Stannard Gym at NVU-Lyndon. High school juniors, sophomores, and their parents may attend to meet admissions representatives from more than 65 colleges and universities from New England and across the U.S.
“The Northeast Kingdom College fair is a great opportunity to research and get immediate feedback from the most highly attended colleges for local students,” stated Rick Williams of the NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound program. “This event brings together multiple colleges and universities under one roof, so families can attend this event in our backyard. College-bound students will be able to get an idea of what’s out there in addition to any other research they have conducted.
“By attending the college fair, families and students will have the opportunity to have face-to-face conversations with representatives from these institutions who can respond to specific questions. Engaging representatives from the different institutions on a one-on-one basis allows you to get more information about a particular institution than you could by going through a prospectus or website.
“Visiting college campuses - whether to collect information and/or get face time with admissions officers - can be both time-consuming and expensive. The Northeast Kingdom College fairs bring the schools ‘to you’ and will help you plan future college visits.”
For more information, contact Williams at 802-626-5000.
