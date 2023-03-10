Books are what the state university system plans to expel at college libraries like the Samuel Read Hall Library in Lyndon, and it was a book that helped make the man for whom the library is named.
Rev. Samuel Read Hall (1795-1877), opened the first normal school in America in Concord Corner on March 11, 1823. Called the ‘Father Of Normal Schools In America,’ he wrote “Lectures on Schoolkeeping,” the first teaching textbook published in the country.
The local college was known as Lyndon State College in 1965 when longtime beloved local educator Graham Newell, then an LSC professor, named the school’s library after Hall. A newspaper report in September 1966 notes the college was searching for a copy of Hall’s “Lectures on Schoolkeeping” to go into the library.
Nearly 57 years later, budget tightening and reliance on digital information delivery to students within the university system means a loss of books.
Leadership at Vermont State University announced a decision last month to cease normal library operations. University officials determined budget savings by utilizing technology for students to research online instead of continuing to maintain and staff a physical collection of books. It called for the jettisoning of the books and librarian jobs. It was met with significant backlash.
Officials appeared before legislators, and they held forums at the colleges in the system to receive feedback. The response they got in Alexander Twilight Theater at NVU Lyndon on Feb. 17 was 100 percent against the plan.
On Thursday, a “refined plan” was announced. Among the changes to the initial plan is a decision to keep some of the books.
“In addition to the special collections and archives, we will maintain volumes that have been accessed or checked out between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2022 and have been deemed academically valuable by the academic department chairs and the Provost,” notes the plan. “Additional volumes, vital to academic programs, may also be retained based on academic need as determined by the Provost or his designee in coordination with the academic department chairs.”
The plan also calls for a “small” collection of “popular, casual, reading books, as well as children’s books.
The revised plan also retains a part-time professional library assistant and provides for student workers.
The full plan can be found online at Refined Plan for the Vermont State University Libraries – VSCS Transformation
About Samuel Read Hall
Hall was one of 10 children born in Croydon, N.H. to a Revolutionary War veteran. In 1796, the family moved to Guildhall. It was reported that Hall led his Essex County Grammar School class in many subjects and taught himself Latin.
Later, having arrived in Concord Corner to serve as a pastor of the First Congregational Society, he established the training ground for teachers. Hall left the church and the school in 1830 to become principal of the English department at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Later, he was a minister in Craftsbury and superintendent at Brownington, where he died on June 24, 1877, at age 81.
In addition to his book on teacher training, Hall authored books on the history and geography of Vermont. “It is thought his book on geology and mineralogy published in 1868 was the first book ever published on these subjects,” notes an article published on Aug. 2, 1967, in the Burlington Free Press.
Two markers in Concord celebrate the town’s connection to such an influential man in teacher training. A granite monument on the school site brought about much celebration at its dedication in 1923. An article published in The Caledonian-Record on Aug. 16, 1923, notes, “If Samuel Read Hall could have gazed upon the spectacle of 300 of his townsmen singing, dancing, acting in his honor, could have heard the huge chorus and orchestra intoning his great work for humanity, could have seen the thousands that have journeyed to this shrine, he would know something of the momentous work he began at Concord Corner one hundred years ago.”
In 1948, a state highway marker was posted along Rt. 2 in the village that notes “Pioneer in Teacher Training.”
Noted The Caledonian-Record on Nov. 17, 1948, in a report about the dedication, “Although it was at Concord Corner, some two miles from the site that Hall founded the first normal school, the sign has been mounted on the main highway where it will most readily attract the attention of motorists.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.