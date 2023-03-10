Books are what the state university system plans to expel at college libraries like the Samuel Read Hall Library in Lyndon, and it was a book that helped make the man for whom the library is named.

Rev. Samuel Read Hall (1795-1877), opened the first normal school in America in Concord Corner on March 11, 1823. Called the ‘Father Of Normal Schools In America,’ he wrote “Lectures on Schoolkeeping,” the first teaching textbook published in the country.

