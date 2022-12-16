College Radio Station Tuning Out Of Local Frequency
Buy Now

A logo for the Impulse radio staion at NVU-Lyndon

LYNDON CENTER — “The Impulse” at NVU-Lyndon is to tune out of the local radio waves.

The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees and Northern Vermont University decided to sell the WWLR- 91.5 FM FCC radio license to Vermont Public Co. The college station is called the Impulse.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments