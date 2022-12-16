College Radio Station Tuning Out Of Local Frequency

LYNDON CENTER — “The Impulse” at NVU-Lyndon is to tune out of the local radio waves.
The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees and Northern Vermont University decided to sell the WWLR- 91.5 FM FCC radio license to Vermont Public Co. The college station is called the Impulse.
The license to broadcast on that frequency has been held by the college in Lyndon Center for decades. The station functions as a club with a student serving as general manager and students serving as DJs broadcasting their own shows. The current music format is classic rock.
“It’s been a student-run station for decades,” said Meaghan Meachem, chair of Journalism and Communications at NVU-Lyndon and the radio station’s faculty advisor. “The beautiful part of what WWLR has been is that it’s been a way for students to share music, and it’s allowed for some independent artists to break out.”
Meachem was a student DJ, attending the college when it was Lyndon State College in the early 2000s. “Radio is still a very important arm of the communication industry, and (LSC radio) allowed me to creatively share my music perspective … It continues to be an avenue to share things that (students) are passionate about - like sports, music or cooking. Shows have run the gamut over the years.”
NVU officials said the decision to sell the radio license is a response to more advanced learning technologies in the classroom, waning student participation, and ongoing costs associated with dated station infrastructure and FCC compliance.
While the station will no longer fill the radio waves in the St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and surrounding areas from FM 91.5, it will continue, transitioning to an online streaming service. School officials said proceeds from the sale of the FCC license will help purchase new equipment to serve the streaming process and pay for studio improvements.
Meachem said it would not be cost-effective to do needed upgrades to continue as an analog radio station at a time when today’s generation of listeners is accessing streaming content.
“That money - giving what we know about students and their listening habits - is better spent transitioning to a streaming platform,” she said.
By shifting to a livestream, officials say, content partnerships will happen across the campuses within Vermont State University.
“The station really is in dire need of a revitalization,” Meachem said, “and this is giving us the opportunity to really rethink what radio is to the newest generation of listener.”
Currently there are between eight and 12 NVU students contributing their time and talents to the radio station. Meachem said she hadn’t had a chance to talk the student DJs about the move off the radio frequency.
Joe Benning, who helped launch the station and was its first student general manager back in the 1970s, knows how he feels about it.
“It’s very disturbing to me,” said Benning. “There have been a lot of careers launched through that radio station.”
The Lyndon resident, local attorney and county senator said students and college officials worked hard back in the 1970s to get the radio license.
Benning said pulling the station off the air severs a link between the college and the community. “It’s disrupting the town and gown relationship,” he said.
Many local listeners accustomed to dialing into 91.5 on their vehicle’s radios are not likely to seek out the college station online.
“If you’re riding down the road in a car, you’re not going to be streaming something,” said Benning. “To hear (university officials) say that we just don’t want it anymore is just an awful thing to do.”
Meacham said she recognizes people will be bothered by the loss of the radio frequency. “For some it will be a hard pill to swallow,” she said, “but ultimately this allows radio to continue forward at Lyndon in a more modern and sustainable way.”
Vermont Public’s plan is to use FM 91.5 to broadcast its classical music programming.
Owens said Vermont Public Radio has been eager to expand its classical service to radio listeners in the St. Johnsbury area for a long time.
“We’ve been keeping an eye out for opportunities to add an analog service (in that area),” she said.
Vermont Public Music Manager Helen Lyons said, “We are thrilled to be expanding Vermont Public’s Classical service to more of the Northeast Kingdom. We look forward to welcoming new listeners who will now be able to enjoy the companionship of our locally hosted programming, and the sense of connection we bring to Vermont’s vibrant musical community.”
How quickly the transition happens depends on the FCC, Owens said. She said a transfer of radio designation usually happens between 30 and 90 days. Once the FCC OKs the transfer, Owens said there will likely be a brief silent period of one to two weeks before Vermont Public Classical is broadcasting on FM 91.5.
The station will operate from its current location as Vermont Public searches for a permanent transmitter site.
As a former WWMR DJ in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I am saddened to read that the station is essential going off the air. Though I never pursued a fulltime radio broadcasting career, instead choosing a career in journalism, my experience at the college station was invaluable on those occasions when I took place in regular commercial radio ventures, such as a local interest sports talk show here in Littleton. Once again, in an all too familiar refrain, the college is severing another important connection with residents of the NE Kingdom.
