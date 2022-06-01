College System’s Quarter 3 Shows Positive Financial Details

Third quarter financial details for Vermont State Colleges System discussed recently showed some positive numbers.
Sharron Scott, chief financial and operations officer for the VSCS, told members of the board’s finance and facilities committee that the projected Fiscal Year 2022 total revenues were $199,250,000, with total expenses of $180,131,000, showing $19,119,000 in the black. Adding the unrestricted use of additional Coronavirus Relief Funds improves the picture further, with an additional $1.638 million bringing the $20.7 million favorable figure together.
Scott told the committee that additional funds bring the picture even higher, to just over $25.8 million in the improved end of the quarter net revenues.
She said student revenue, the largest component of the VSCS’s operating revenue, when tuition and fees are combined across the system, is a projected positive $8.015 million, and room and board is $3.151 million better than projected. The State Appropriation of $10.134 million also factors in.
Additional federal funding to help the colleges during the ongoing pandemic with two sources of funding for higher education helped to buoy the net room and board figure by an additional $2.273 million, bringing that figure net to $5.874 million improved.
Even before the two pools of additional federal dollars were factored in, the tuition and fees and room and board lines are seeing an improvement of some $11.2 million dollars, according to Scott.
She said in non-student revenue, the system is seeing an improvement of $1.8 million, “So overall, that’s very favorable.”
A slide in Scott’s presentation showed that savings in gross salaries and benefits system-wide is a 4.4 percent savings in the budget for wages and benefits. She said institutional aid is up $3.2 million or 17.8 percent due to a change in the mix of institutions from in-state to out-of-state, where the discounting is higher.
The budgeted line for salaries and benefits across the state college system was $111,287,000 and it came in at $106,408,000.
Trustee and State Rep. Bill Lippert said, “The savings around salaries is perhaps due in large part to vacancy savings, so we need to appreciate that that is happening. We just need to understand that that’s what’s contributing to the savings in salaries and if those positions were filled we would not experience the same level in savings.”
Scott said it is hoped that transformation activities will allow for a smaller workforce. She also noted that, “Our enrollment has dropped by about 14 percent … but our overall workforce has declined by only 7 percent.”
Pat Moulton, president of the Vermont Technical College, said she does not believe the level of vacancies is sustainable. She said in some instances the system has been unable to fill positions, and VTC has some staff doing 12-hour shifts and a program in jeopardy because of inability to find a key position in one of the majors. “We’re feeling it big time we’re losing faculty to places that are paying twice what we pay tenured, seasoned faculty … this is not unique to us. I just don’t want the board to think, ‘Oh good, ’ … I don’t think we’re going to be able to sustain this.”
NVU Specifics 3rd Quarter
For the third quarter, NVU showed a favorable projected total year tuition and fees of $22.320 million, higher than the projected $21.5 million.
The quarter 3 narrative for NVU noted, “Our tuition and fees projections are related to a favorable out-of-state mix of students. The overall enrollment numbers are behind where they should be. We are down in our Full Pay Equivalent (FPE) at both Johnson and Lyndon.”
For the fall semester, the NVU target for FPEs missed the target by 75, and for the spring, by 19, according to the quarter 3 narrative.
On the room and board side, though, the numbers are up, $6.061 million instead of $4.926 million. “This favorable projection is related to a higher-than-budgeted student body living on campuses, and in correlation with the higher out of state mix and having CRF/HEERF (federal higher education Coronavirus grants) in the amount of $2.408 million.”
“Overall, Northern Vermont University expects to see a favorable variance to budget of approximately $8.298 million over the FY22 budget submission. That does include $3.803 million in CRF/HEERF Funding in both revenue and expenses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.