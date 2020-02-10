Two vehicles collided travelling in opposite directions on US Route 5 in Irasburg.
According to police, 29 year-old Robert Davignon of Brownington and Wesley Kidder, 30, of Sutton were traveling on US Route 5 on Feb. 6 at 6:45 am when the collision occurred. The two vehicle’s struck as they passed one another resulting in significant contact damage. Both vehicles sustained damage to their front end and driver’s side. Davignon suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital. Kidder was reportedly uninjured as a result of the crash.
