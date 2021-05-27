Remember live entertainment?
No, not Zoom, not social media, not virtual performances. But real, honest-to-goodness live entertainment where people gather together in a common space to laugh, cry, dance, cheer and share an experience.
COVID-19 put an end to that, for the better part of a year. But those days are about to return.
In Bethlehem, The Colonial Theatre is cautiously planning a full summer schedule, with an outdoor concert festival and a series of outdoor film screenings.
They will partner with Rek-Lis Brewing Company to present the Bandemic Beer & Music Festival on July 3 and 4. The two-day event will feature eight musical acts including headliners the Blind Owl Band (day one) and Zeme Libre (day two).
Ticket information and other details will be announced in the near future.
The Colonial will also host outdoor movies at various locations on Thursday nights in June and July.
The schedule includes screenings at Bethlehem’s baseball field (Vertical Life Film Tour, June 3; School of Rock, July 22), Franconia’s Dow Park (Harold & Maude, July 1), Rek-Lis (The Eagle Huntress, July 15) and Littleton’s Remich Park (Big Night, July 29).
There is also the four-film Science On Screen film series with featured speakers at the White Mountain School (A River Runs Through It, June 10; Galaxy Quest, June 17; Searching, June 24; and Total Recall, July 8).
Movie admission is free, but registration is required. To sign up or view the full schedule visit bethlehemcolonial.org.
“I think it’s really exciting,” said Executive Director Christine Kelly about the outdoor movie and Bandemic events. “People are hungry for this. I think the pandemic really showed people what arts and cultural events mean to them. There was a lot of creativity with virtual programming, but it’s not the same as being in the same room.”
Speaking of which, The Colonial is taking steps to re-open its indoor performance hall.
The venue remains all-but-closed because of a self-imposed 25 percent capacity limit that the theater continues to observe out of an abundance of COVID caution.
They have already postponed three events this spring, but hope to resume indoor programming later this summer with the addition of an HVAC system, which would improve air flow and quality.
Last week an anonymous donor pledged up to $10,000 in matching funds for the installation of the HVAC system. The Colonial hopes to raise a chunk of that match during the 24-hour NH Gives online fundraising event on June 8 (NHgives.org).
“This HVAC installation includes an iWave commercial air purification system and will also provide heating and cooling in the auditorium,” Kelly said. “This project is critical for The Colonial to reopen its doors with confidence for the 2021 Season, and in the longer-term, it creates the opportunity for The Colonial to extend its presenting season.”
The efforts of the Colonial mirror the post-COVID return of arts and culture across the North Country and Northeast Kingdom.
That includes the launch of Littleton First Friday Arts, a series of monthly town-wide arts celebrations capped by evening concerts on June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6, and the return of the Lisbon Lilac Day featuring live music and fireworks on Saturday May 29.
Across the river, Catamount Arts has staged shows in its brand new, indoor ArtPort space and announced the return of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain.
“The more, the better” said Steve Dignazio, the Colonial Theater’s director of programming. “The more positive experiences, the more people want to go out.”
