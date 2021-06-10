They gave.
And they gave.
And they gave some more.
The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem received more than $51,000 from over 130 donors during NH Gives, a 24-hour online fundraiser for New Hampshire non-profits. That total includes $10,000 in matching funds from an anonymous donor.
Those funds will allow the Colonial to install a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, which will enable the performance venue to operate year-round and at full capacity during COVID-19.
The Colonial Theatre was the second-leading NH Gives recipient in northern New Hampshire (Lakes Region/White Mountains/North Country) and was among the Top 10 statewide. They tripled their total from last year’s NH Gives.
“We are humbled by this response to our call for support,” wrote Executive Director Christine Kelly in a statement. “This stunning outpouring of generosity is a manifestation of community, one that ensures The Colonial will reopen its doors with confidence for the 2021 Season with the installation of our new HVAC system.”
Overall, NH Gives shattered records.
This year’s event saw 14,000 donors give more than $3.8 million to 584 organizations statewide.
Other local recipients included the White Mountain Trail Collective ($45,720, 106 donors), Franconia Soaring Foundation ($18,075, 18 donors), The Upstage Players ($16,706, 61 donors), White Mountain Science Inc. of Littleton ($10,125, 48 donors), Stable Connections of Guildhall ($6,680, 25 donors), Weathervane Theatre of Whitefield ($5,696, 38 donors), Taproot Farm and Environmental Education Center of Lancaster ($5,113, 53 donors), and the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network of Bethlehem ($2,793, 47 donors).
Manchester Moves, a volunteer organization working to connect the City of Manchester to the rest of the state via rail trails and greenways, was the top online fundraiser during NH Gives, raising just over $57,000 in 24 hours and winning an additional $1,000 “Power of Many” prize in recognition.
“Nonprofits are here for us every day, getting the work done that makes our communities better,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits. “This was such an amazing demonstration of New Hampshire’s support for them. People gave from every part of the state, in amounts that started at just five dollars. When we all come together like that, we can truly make a difference. A huge ‘thank you’ to every single person who gave.”
Matching funds helped to spur donations: The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its donors contributed $460,000 in matching funds and generous people from around the state contributed more than $1 million in additional matching funds for individual organizations and issue areas. The Charitable Foundation has been the lead sponsor of NH Gives since 2016.
“This event has become a really special moment for New Hampshire to come together to support the organizations that do so much for our communities in challenging times — and that improve our quality of life all the time,” said Kristen Oliveri, vice-president for marketing and communications at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and volunteer co-chair of the NH Gives organizing committee. “The Center for Nonprofits has built incredible momentum with NH Gives, and the Charitable Foundation is proud to be a part of it.”
In its sixth year, NH Gives has raised over $8.5 million for New Hampshire non-profits since 2016.
Although the 24-hour event is over, the website (nhgives.org) will remain open for donations through midnight on Friday, June 11.
