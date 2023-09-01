Colonial Theatre Receives $267,671 Matching Award
The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H.

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre was recently named one of 65 recipients of the inaugural Catalyst Program award facilitated by the Northern Border Regional Commission (NRBC), which pledged $267,672 in matching grant money to support energy and technical upgrades to the historic building.

“This is an incredible investment in the future of The Colonial,” executive director Brenna Nicely explained. “Supporting necessary upgrades to our energy efficiency and technology will not only benefit our building, but will also help us contribute to the sustainability of our community, continue to improve the experience of our audience, and take steps towards offering high-quality arts experiences to our community year-round.”

