Colonial Theatre Receives $267,671 Matching Award

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre was recently named one of 65 recipients of the inaugural Catalyst Program award facilitated by the Northern Border Regional Commission (NRBC), which pledged $267,672 in matching grant money to support energy and technical upgrades to the historic building.
“This is an incredible investment in the future of The Colonial,” executive director Brenna Nicely explained. “Supporting necessary upgrades to our energy efficiency and technology will not only benefit our building, but will also help us contribute to the sustainability of our community, continue to improve the experience of our audience, and take steps towards offering high-quality arts experiences to our community year-round.”
According to Americans for The Arts, in a typical year, the Colonial returns over $500,000 to the community. In recognition of this, and of operating a historic cultural organization in the North Country, NBRC-funded projects will include solar array, roofing, insulation, and heat-sealing projects, and interior upgrades.
“A hallmark of the NBRC is its ability to flexibly support a broad range of needs in rural communities in our region,” stated NRBC co-chair Chris Saunders. “That quality is a common thread among these awards.”
A revitalized Colonial has, for over two decades, offered music, films, community and family events. “The opportunity to switch to renewable, efficient energy and to state-of-the-art technology demonstrates the support of The Colonial’s mission and presence in our community,” Nicely said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.