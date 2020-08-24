Colonnade Guest Charged With Hate Crime For Alleged Racial Slurs

The Colonnade Inn in Lyndon on June 17, 2019. Lyndonville Police arrested man at the motel on Saturday for assault and disorderly conduct. The man is accused of a hate crime for allegedly yelling racial slurs.

LYNDON — A guest of the Colonnade Inn is accused of committing a hate crime for reportedly yelling racial slurs at other people outside the motel.

Shawn Greenwood, 48, was arraigned at Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and aggravated disorderly conduct using obscene language deemed motivated by hate. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to stay away from the Colonnade.

