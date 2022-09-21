Colonnade Inn Fugitive Accused Of Stealing From H.O.P.E. Store

One of the three New Hampshire fugitives arrested at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon last month has now been charged with committing a crime against the H.O.P.E. store.
Samantha Stark, 48, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of retail theft and providing false information to a police officer. Stark was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Stark was one of three fugitives arrested during a raid at the Lyndon motel by the Lyndonville Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. Stark, Alexander Lantas, 48, and Margaret Williams, 37, all had outstanding arrest warrants on drug charges in the state of New Hampshire, said police.
Caledonia Superior Court
But as the raid was happening, another investigation by state police was already underway that had begun about a week earlier.
“I was dispatched to a theft at the HOPE thrift store located at 136 Church Street in Lyndonville,” wrote Tpr. David Hastings in his report. “When I arrived on scene, I was met by the staff who advised a female and a male walked into their store and stole several items.”
Store employees told police the female stuffed several belongings into her purse and left in a blue Subaru.
“The staff also said they received a hint that the people who stole from the store were Alexander Lantas, 48, and Samantha Stark, 48, and they were staying at the Colonnade Inn,” wrote Tpr. Hastings.
State police said they spoke with Stark at the motel where she allegedly gave them a fake name of “Tiffany Anderson.”
The fugitive raid on the Colonnade Inn occurred about a week later and the investigation into Stark continued until video footage of the theft became available.
“On the video, I observed Stark, who is the same person I spoke with at the Colonnade Inn, came into the store with a brown purse after picking out several items,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “She went by the changing room where the video went off. The video then shows Stark leaving the store. I observed the purse to be substantially larger while leaving the store without paying for any items.”
Stark faces a possible sentence of over a year in prison and $1,500 in fines if convicted.
