Colonnade Inn Fugitive Accused Of Stealing From H.O.P.E. Store
The Colonnade Inn in Lyndon on June 17, 2019.

One of the three New Hampshire fugitives arrested at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon last month has now been charged with committing a crime against the H.O.P.E. store.

Samantha Stark, 48, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of retail theft and providing false information to a police officer. Stark was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

