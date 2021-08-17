Colors Of The Kingdom Canceled Again

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce announced it will cancel this year’s Colors of the Kingdom Festival. It had been scheduled for Sept. 18. It will be the second straight year the event is not held.
In the announcement, the chamber stated the event would return in 2022; it’s planned for Sept. 17, 2022.
Chamber Director Darcie McCann noted that multiple factors led to the cancellation. She explained that too many longtime activities couldn’t be part of the festival due to pandemic concerns. Also, a lack of festival volunteers was a problem.
“Frankly, it breaks our heart to cancel Colors this year,” she said. “The festival has been a way of giving back to a community that has given our organization so much. It just became quite apparent we could not put on the festival that people have come to expect and love. Although a sad development, we plan to be back next year, bigger and better than ever.”
In a normal year, the festival, started in 1995 by the NEK Chamber, features more than 40 events, put on by the chamber in collaboration with 30 community organizations and businesses.
Colors of the Kingdom is a celebration that each year welcomes thousands of guests into downtown St. Johnsbury. The festival is unique in that it covers such a large area: Railroad Street, Eastern Avenue, Main Street and Summer Street.
“There is nothing we want more than to have this event go back to normal,” said McCann. “It has been so heartwarming to see how this festival, especially the train rides, has become a tradition for so many families. We hope by next year that we can put this pandemic behind us and hold this festival for many years to come.”
Refunds to vendors are expected to go out within the coming week, McCann added.
