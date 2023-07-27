Colors Of The Kingdom Festival Calls For Community Support

ST. JOHNSBURY — With just weeks until the Colors of the Kingdom Festival, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community’s help to pull off one of the community’s biggest events of the year. The festival is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
The festival has many moving parts and activities, with more than 25 partners participating in the event in 2019, the last time the celebration was held. At this time, the festival has few finalized scheduled events and the amount of volunteers to put on the daylong celebration is far less than needed, stated chamber executive director Darcie McCann. Vendor participation for the event has also been less than expected, she noted. “We will do whatever we can to hold the festival, but we do need the assistance of the community to have this happen, as a number of dynamics that resulted in the cancellation last year are once again affecting us this year,” McCann said.
In the past, the event featured four 1 ½-hour train rides throughout the day, but even those rides are creating a challenge, said McCann. “We used to be able to fill eight cars each ride but the rail company is only able to offer us three cars now, greatly diminishing our ability to offset the cost of the train through ticket sales.”
She noted that despite the train being one of the festival’s most popular activities, it was also the main reason the chamber had to cancel the event last year, due to the cost of the lease. The organization pays the same amount for three cars as it did for eight in the past, she said.
In previous years, the director explained, the chamber had already finalized events by this time, had volunteers in place and had already sent out press releases statewide, but with none of those secured at this time, the future of this year’s festival is in jeopardy. She said that the chamber has until mid-August to cancel the three-car train or her organization will have to pay the full amount, which is not possible for the chamber.
“Like so many, our non-profit organization was affected by the pandemic, and we simply cannot lose thousands of dollars on this endeavor. If the community wants this event, we hope they will come to our aid and help us immediately,” she said.
Specifically, the chamber needs volunteers to help with the vendor fair, train ticket sales, putting signs around town and a few other tasks. The festival also hopes to have more activities in place as soon as possible.
Organizations wishing to host or sponsor events for the festival and possible volunteers may contact the Northeast Kingdom Chamber at 802-748-3678 or director@nekchamber.com.
