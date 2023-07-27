Colors Of The Kingdom Festival Calls For Community Support
Buy Now

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will not hold the Colors of The Kingdom for the second straight year. (Illustrations Courtesy NEK Chamber)

ST. JOHNSBURY — With just weeks until the Colors of the Kingdom Festival, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community’s help to pull off one of the community’s biggest events of the year. The festival is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The festival has many moving parts and activities, with more than 25 partners participating in the event in 2019, the last time the celebration was held. At this time, the festival has few finalized scheduled events and the amount of volunteers to put on the daylong celebration is far less than needed, stated chamber executive director Darcie McCann. Vendor participation for the event has also been less than expected, she noted. “We will do whatever we can to hold the festival, but we do need the assistance of the community to have this happen, as a number of dynamics that resulted in the cancellation last year are once again affecting us this year,” McCann said.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments