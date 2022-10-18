Democrat Suzy Colt of Jefferson and Republican Seth King of Whitefield are running in the one-seat Coos 4 House district (Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield).

Colt, 64, graduated from Chatham College in Pittsburgh, PA with a B.A. in Art History in 1980, then went to law school at the University of Dayton School of Law, graduating with a J.D. in 1989. Her first job as a lawyer was in New Hampshire at the firm of Shaines & McEachern, in Portsmouth. Her areas of practice were in civil rights, family law, and domestic violence prevention. From 1999 to 2002 she was the Director of the Domestic Violence Advocacy Project at New Hampshire Legal Assistance and was appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence, serving as a member of the Protocol & Conference Committee and Fatality Review Committee. She has lived in Whitefield since 2017. This is her first run for political office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments