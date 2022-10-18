Democrat Suzy Colt of Jefferson and Republican Seth King of Whitefield are running in the one-seat Coos 4 House district (Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield).
Colt, 64, graduated from Chatham College in Pittsburgh, PA with a B.A. in Art History in 1980, then went to law school at the University of Dayton School of Law, graduating with a J.D. in 1989. Her first job as a lawyer was in New Hampshire at the firm of Shaines & McEachern, in Portsmouth. Her areas of practice were in civil rights, family law, and domestic violence prevention. From 1999 to 2002 she was the Director of the Domestic Violence Advocacy Project at New Hampshire Legal Assistance and was appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence, serving as a member of the Protocol & Conference Committee and Fatality Review Committee. She has lived in Whitefield since 2017. This is her first run for political office.
King, 41, is a self-described lifelong Libertarian activist. He has lived in the North Country for 11 years and has been a Whitefield resident for nine years. He studied physics in college and works in financial technology. He has been married for 13 years and has no children. This is his first run for state office.
IF ELECTED, WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS AND PRIORITIES?
COLT: I’m running to bring my experience in mediating and problem-solving to Concord in the hopes of lowering the divisiveness that exists in politics today. We have to get back to a sense of collaborative legislating to make government work in the best interests of all its citizens. Some of my top issues include supporting the public education system and making sure that it is equitably funded; preserving our natural resources and environment; defending reproductive freedom; and providing quality health care and adequate housing for all.
KING: My goal is to reduce the size and scope of government. There are too many laws and too many bureaucrats enforcing those laws. I’d like to return power back to the states, exercising the rights the federal government has usurped. Furthermore, I hope to return to the county-level responsibilities historically resolved locally, such as schooling, zoning, and development.
WHAT CAN THE STATE DO TO IMPROVE WORKFORCE AND HOUSING IN THE REGION?
COLT: First, the entire region has to be wired with broadband that is affordable and accessible to all in order to expand economic opportunity and development. On the local level, smarter zoning and land use regulations need to be adopted to enable developers to design and build affordable housing around self-sustaining communities. At the state level, more funding, incentives and tax breaks could be offered to build affordable housing that is environmentally friendly (such as having solar panels on the roofs of each new building) and designed in such a way to reduce the need to use cars because all essential services, food, entertainment, and healthcare are nearby. In other words, bring back thriving downtowns that everyone can be proud of.
KING: The best thing the state can do is to remove the boot from our necks. There are regulations that artificially limit the number of apprentices for skilled trades. Also, minimum wage laws prevent people with little or no skills to get their foot in the door. It’s okay to pay an intern $0 an hour but not a teenager $5 an hour while he or she learns the basics. And now we’ve got Democrats clamoring for $15-an-hour minimum wage, which would only exacerbate workforce problems.
SHOULD THE STATE PASS SHORT TERM RENTAL REGULATIONS?
COLT: I believe that issue of short-term rentals should be left to the local towns and cities, not regulated at the state level.
KING: Rental agreements are between tenants and landlords and the state should generally stay out of the negotiation process. People have a tendency to go overboard trying to protect “tenants’ rights” but don’t realize that if things become too difficult for landlords to make a profit, then there will be too few people willing to become landlords. And that’s what we see in North Country, very few rental properties. The state’s solution is then to subsidize “affordable housing” with our tax dollars. If we continue down this path, we could end up with rent controls and projects, a growing welfare class, and crime. And lastly, our tax dollars will end up housing countless illegal aliens. In other words, we’re funding our own destruction through socialism.
WHAT IS YOUR POSITION ON ACCESS TO ABORTION?
COLT: In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I will work hard to protect and preserve a woman’s autonomy over her own reproductive health, ensure that abortions are safe, legal, and accessible, and support healthy pregnancies.
KING: If one defines abortion as “the intentional destruction of a viable pregnancy” then the answer is that there should be no abortions from conception to birth. However, it is important to understand that ectopic pregnancies, for example, are not viable, and thus, the intentional destruction of the embryo is not considered an abortion. Furthermore, later-term pregnancies that jeopardize the life of the mother and must be extracted from the womb can be removed without killing the baby first. If the baby is coming out anyways, even if prematurely, there is no reason to kill it first. And last, in the cases of rape or incest, I say you show me a girl who was raped and impregnated by her uncle, and I’ll show you an uncle who deserves the death penalty. The difference between many Republicans and Democrats is that Republicans want to execute the guilty, whereas Democrats want to execute the innocent.
WHAT IS YOUR POSITION ON MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION?
COLT: I favor the legalization of marijuana and taking advantage of that revenue source in a fair and sustainable manner.
KING: As a libertarian the war on drugs has been one of my biggest lifelong bugaboos. Just as prohibition of alcohol led to gangs, killings, and unsafe alcoholic products, so too has the war on drugs. In a free country people have a right to do what they want with their own bodies. Furthermore, the war on drugs has completely failed in reducing drug abuse. It’s time to admit defeat and treat drug abuse as a spiritual and health problem as opposed to a crime problem.
DO YOU PROPOSE CHANGES TO GUN LAWS, EITHER TO INCREASE OR REDUCE RESTRICTIONS?
COLT: I am committed to working toward passing common-sense gun safety measures to protect our communities and children from gun violence. We need universal background checks so that all gun owners are registered in an FBI database. I’m in favor of a ban on rapid-fire military-style weapons. We should also have limits on the number of bullets in an ammunition clip. Finally, we need to pass a red flag law so individuals who are at high risk of suicide or criminal behavior can have their guns taken through a judicial process that also protects their due process and second amendment rights.
KING: Fortunately, New Hampshire is one of the freest states in the country in terms of its adherence to the 2nd Amendment of the United States Constitution. I will take my oath of office seriously, and the words “shall not be infringed” are clear as day to me.
WHAT IS YOUR POSITION ON DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW LANDFILL IN THE REGION?
COLT: I am committed to preventing a commercial landfill in Dalton and will work to pass solid waste reform throughout the state. A massive landfill next to Forest Lake will impact the environmental and public health of surrounding towns like Dalton, Whitefield, and Carroll. I lobbied for passage of the landfill siting bill (HB 1454) and for the override of Governor Sununu’s veto of that bill and, if elected, will work to pass it in the 2023 legislative session.
KING: After having done much research, I have concluded that it is impossible to prevent leachate from contaminating the groundwater. And even if perfect landfill technology did exist, which it doesn’t, it would still be susceptible to accidents and negligence. In conclusion, I support a moratorium on all new landfills in the state of New Hampshire, in favor of waste-to-energy plants that are common in Scandinavia, continental Europe, and is a burgeoning industry in the U.S. Worst case scenario, we could ship our trash out of state to a location that won’t denigrate forests or ground table water supplies.
WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF SCHOOL FUNDING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE?
COLT: The state is currently engaged in litigation claiming that the method of school funding is unconstitutional. The N.H. Constitution in Part Second, Art. 5 requires that taxes shall be proportional and reasonable. The reliance on property owners to bear the brunt of funding public education has been a problem for decades and the question is whether it is proportional and reasonable. Unless the state legislature can come to consensus on a different formula for funding education, its future will probably depend on the outcome of the pending lawsuits.
KING: I think school choice is here to stay for some time. This means the dollars follow the student. That may be nominally better than the previous regime, but I am a firm believer in the complete separation of Education and State.
DO YOU BELIEVE THE OUTCOME OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS LEGITIMATE?
COLT: I do believe the 2020 election was legitimate and free from fraud. I’m proud of the work done by our local town clerks, election officials, and volunteers and have never had any problem voting in NH for the 32 years that I have lived here.
KING: I think every Presidential election in our nation’s history has had voter fraud. To believe otherwise would be self-deceit. That being said, most people believe the election is decided by the voters. It is not. It is decided by the Electoral College, the State Legislatures, the Congress, the Vice-President, and the Archivist of the United States. So, in that regard, yes, the outcome was legitimate.
WHAT ARE THE KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR OPPONENT, AND WHY SHOULD VOTERS CHOOSE YOU?
COLT: I believe government has a constitutional responsibility to work in the best interest of all of the people, to protect and preserve the individual’s life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. My opponent is a libertarian who believes government has no place in most aspects of our lives, such as education, gun safety measures, illicit drug use, and employment issues, specifically the minimum wage. The one area where he does believe government should be involved is in the woman’s right to reproductive autonomy. He would ban abortion from the moment of conception. He cannot on one hand use the argument of “my body my choice” when it comes to mask mandates during COVID, which he was against, and at the same time say a woman should not have a choice over her body. That inconsistent thinking is a dangerous quality for a law maker.
I believe my lifetime of public service, starting when I worked in a recycling center at the age of 11, my legal background, and my consistent belief that government is by the people and for the people qualifies me as the best candidate for the job.
KING: As far as I can tell my opponent and I agree on two issues. We are both against new landfills and are both for legalizing cannabis. Other than that we are polar opposites spiritually, culturally, and politically. Ultimately, voters are going to support whichever candidate they believe will act in their own best interest. If you’re pro-Christianity, pro-family, pro-freedom, pro-law and order, pro-low taxes, you’ll be happy with me. If you’re pro-atheism, pro-marxism, pro-transgenderism, pro-welfare state, Suzy is the candidate for you.
WHY DO YOU WANT TO SERVE AND WHAT INSPIRES YOU?
COLT: For the past four months I have been driving down practically all the roads of Carroll, Jefferson, and Whitefield, knocking on doors and learning about the joys and concerns of my neighbors. I’ve been impressed and inspired with the way every person has molded their life to fit the North Country environment and culture. We live in a beautiful part of the country and I am motivated to keep it that way. My mission is to make NH government work in the best interest of all its citizens and not forget us in the North Country. There are challenges that we all have to deal with, such as the lack of a sufficient workforce to take care of the needs of our citizens and the lack of incentive and infrastructure to attract a younger workforce from outside the region or to encourage our native-born youth to stick around so they can become the future leaders of our community. I want to represent you in Concord to help address the concerns of the North Country so we can adequately take care of each other down the road.
KING: By the grace of God, and through no merit of my own, I was born in arguably the freest country, the most prosperous nation, and the safest land the world has ever seen. I’ve spent the better part of my entire life fighting to preserve this inheritance so that future generations can experience the blessings so many of us take for granted. Our founders intended to create a more perfect union in these United States, but the Lord knows we haven’t always lived up to the promise. Quite frankly, our Republic is on the ropes. If we, the American people, do not start voting in moral, freedom-loving, patriotic statesmen into office post-haste, then we might as well throw in the towel. I’m running for office to do my part to restore God, family, and freedom to our beleaguered nation.
