Columbia Arts Center Unveils Historic Designation Plaque

First a farm, then a tourist hotel, a religious campus, a shrine, and now a regional arts center.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia is housed on a property packed with history.
On Saturday, that history was recognized with the unveiling of a plaque denoting the property’s inclusion on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The center applied for inclusion in 2018 and received the designation in 2019.
The plaque was expected to be unveiled in 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and derailed that plan and shut down operations for more than a year.
But with the first indoor event in 16 months set to go this weekend, Saturday seemed like the perfect day to unveil the plaque, said Donna Jordan, grants writer for the GNWCA.
“We have it framed in a nice black frame right near the lobby doors so every time someone walks through the building they’ll be reminded of the historic value of the property,” she said Friday. “It goes way back to the 1840s, when it was the Parsons Farm.”
Before the arts center, the property along Route 3 was well known as the Shrine of Our Lady Grace, then owned by the Oblates of the Mary Immaculate, which purchased it in 1922 after generations of Parsons family members had owned it.
The shrine closed in 2014, leaving the fate of the property at that time unknown.
The GNWCA’s 2018 acquisition was made possible through a generous financial donation of Joseph and Sis Dugas, who then donated the property to the center, making it just the third owner in its nearly 200-year history.
“The cool thing for us is the connection with the Parsons because they had a big old hotel here called the Hampshire Inn,” said Jordan. “That inn would entertain tourists and have fine dining, but they also had live entertainment. It’s kind of neat that here we are two owners later and we are only the third owner.”
The center’s entertainment features theater productions, concerts and more.
2021 is also an anniversary for the property.
“The last Parsons to live here was Frederick Parsons,” said Jordan. “It was 150 years ago on July 31 that he was born here. He was the last Parsons who was born and lived here.”
While the pandemic postponed the historical plaque process, those at the arts center were far from idle last year.
Saturday marks the first official opening of indoor activities at the center in nearly a year and a half.
“It follows a massive effort to rehab the entire first floor,” said Jordan. “The effort was intended to be just the theater room, but because we were going to be closed for so long we just kept going. We said let’s just keep focusing on the big work ahead of us and get that completed the best we can.”
The center applied for several grants, as well as for assistance from the state for live venue funding and emergency funding, which was available during the pandemic and which Jordan said helped with the GNWCA’s operating budget.
In addition to the budget was the thousands of dollars needed for the big job of electric rewiring, $20,000 for spray foam insulation, and another $20,000 for new sheetrock.
As they had from the beginning, GNWCA donors rose to the fore.
“We started with a matching fundraiser in February and said for every dollar raised we had a donor who would give us $2,” said Jordan. “We raised $6,000 and so the donor gave us the $12,000, but then they just kept going for all the sheet-rocking, all of the electric wiring, all of the spray foam insulation.”
The $6,000 raised from the February fund-raiser went toward a new utility line installed in March that was also funded through a grant.
The building also has a fire alarm system, as well as new lighting on the entire first floor
“It’s so clean and bright and cheery on this whole first floor,” said Jordan. “Anyone in here before knows it wasn’t. It was a barn.”
History
For nearly four decades, from 1976 until its closure in 2014, the shrine on the east side of Route 3 was the site of the annual blessing of the bikes, drawing motorcyclists in the thousands to Columbia each summer.
Before that, from 1843 to 1895 (after the first Parsons, Hezekiah Parsons III and his wife, Margaret, set up a log cabin near the Columbia-Colebrook line in 1789 after arriving from Connecticut), the property functioned as one of the area’s largest and most prosperous farms.
Still under the ownership of the Parsons family, who then converted their homestead into a hotel, it served as the site of the Hampshire Inn, a tourist resort, from 1897 to 1917.
In 1922, the Oblates established it as a seminary for young men entering the priesthood, lasting until 1941.
In 1948, the Shrine of Our Lady Grace was established on the grounds.
In its determination for meeting historical significance criteria, representatives of the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources wrote, “The shrine campus is significant for its contributions to the social and religious life of French-Canadian priests-in-training … The property is also significant for its architecture and site development … The 1843 barns especially are important survivors of timber frames in Northern New Hampshire.”
In taking over the property three years ago, the GNWCA, formed in 2003 with a mission to develop arts opportunities in the North Country and find a permanent home for the arts community, got to work in transforming the buildings on the west side of Route 3 — the original barns, farmhouse, workshop and pathways sitting on 8 1/2 acres — into a multi-arts center.
Future
As the GNWCA prepares for a normal 2021 season with the first indoor event that took place this weekend, a new permanent sculpture from a Connecticut River Artisan Group contest will be unveiled on Aug. 14 and will be installed along a cedar tree-lined walkway near the south end of the theater building.
This past weekend featured an indoor arts and crafts fair with more than 30 vendors.
“We usually have one arts and crafts show a year, but this year there are three, in July, August and October,” said Jordan. “And we have four concerts planned here and more are in the works … And we aren’t going to forget our friends in Lancaster. The Great North Woods Center for the Arts has worked a lot with the Rialto [Theatre]. They want to still do what they can for a concert or two a year at the Rialto just like they always have.”
As for its history, the center has an application in for a historical highway marker that would go along Route 3 in front of the building.
“There are no markers in Columbia for anything historic and there’s plenty of historic property around here,” said Jordan. “If we can get a hold of that, we’d be the first one.”
Jordan is married to Charlie Jordan, president of the board of the GNWCA.
Their son, Thomas Jordan, also serves on the board.
Donna Jordan said GNWCA is looking forward to carrying on the legacy of the property, which she added is in a beautiful Great North Woods location.
“They use that word ‘steward,’” she said. “That is really and truly what it is, being a steward of the property that you maintain and keep in good shape for the next round of ownership. So many donors have said to us they really see it as a big part of the region.”
