Columbia Forest Products Building Damaged

A Coventry man has been accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the Columbia Forest Products building in Newport.
Cole Washburn, 27, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren. Newport Police say the alleged incident occurred as a result of a domestic dispute between Washburn and a company employee identified as Dakota Moses, 30.
According to court documents, police responded at 9:45 p.m. on March 21 to a report that someone had broken windows at the manufacturing plant located at 115 Columbia Way in Newport City.
Orleans Superior Court
“I learned that Moses and Washburn had been partners for several months,” wrote Sgt. Charles Moulton in his report. “Washburn was very jealous and controlling of Moses. So much so that for the last two months Washburn made Moses bring him to work where Washburn would wait in Moses’ vehicle for the entire shift. This night, Moses had come out for a break and to see Washburn. The two had a confrontation…”
Police say Moses fled into the building through a locked door using his employee passcode to get away from Washburn - who was chasing him.
“Moses went through these doors which locked behind him,” wrote Ofc. Moulton. “Washburn struck the windows to both double doors causing them to fracture…Using his fist.”
Police say Washburn admitted that he broke two windows as he was pounding on the door..
“The glass to both doors was fractured and would have to be replaced,” wrote Ofc. Moulton. “The glass itself appeared to be substantial, thicker than an average window. I later learned the glass was quite substantial, being 5/16th thick, fire-rated safety glass.”
The estimated repair cost for the two damaged windows is estimated to be $2,441.74.
Washburn faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and $5,000 fines if convicted.
