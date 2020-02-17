Columbia – Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a 911 call for a single person snowmobile crash near Bungy Road in the town of Columbia On Saturday at about 10 p.m.

Conservation Officers, State Police, 45th Parallel Ambulance and Colebrook Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Blake Gaboriault, 24, of Boscawen, N.H.

