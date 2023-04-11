Columnist George Will To Highlight Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th Anniversary Celebration
Nationally-renowned scholar and political columnist George F. Will is the featured speaker at the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Doubletree by Hilton in South Burlington on Wednesday, May 31. The topic of his talk is “Why Conservatism is Important in a Place Like Vermont.”

Information on sponsorships and reservations may be found at www.ethanallen.org. The social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.

