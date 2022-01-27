ST. JOHNSBURY — A co-pastoring couple is ending their leadership of the New Beginnings Christian Church that began 25 years ago with prayer time in their martial arts studio.
Rick and Carmen Menard are stepping down as pastors of the church on Moose River Drive, making way for new leadership under Pastor Matthew Johnson, whose first official day as senior pastor is Sunday.
Stepping away from pastoring New Beginnings does not signal their retirement, Rick said of him and his wife.
“We are not calling it retirement; there is no retirement in the Bible; we are calling it ‘Transition,’” he said.
This year marks 25 years of full-time pastoral ministry for the Menards. “I am now 62½ and this definitely seems to be the timing of the Lord for us to step away,” said Rick Menard.
Both ordained ministers, Rick and Carmen Menard have served the church together since its beginning. Carmen worked for Passumpsic Savings Bank for almost 34 years but ministered alongside Rick at the church during that time.
New Beginnings Beginning
The church began with a Taekwondo studio, which was built onto the back of the Menards’ home.
“Shortly after our conversion, we began to have Saturday morning prayer meetings in our gym and people from other areas began to come,” said Rick. “Then my wife began a Bible study with one woman, then another joined her, then another until there were over 35 people gathering.”
At the time the Menards were attending church in South Burlington. The pastor at the church and his wife began to train and encourage the Menards toward ministry. Soon Bible college courses began.
In the fall of 1996, the Menards hosted six nights of revival meetings called “Fire in the Kingdom,” which Rick said was amazing, but it took more than a year later for the church to form. Menard said in December 1997 his South Burlington pastor Rick Callahan and his wife Dr. Phyllis Callahan came to the studio and held a service.
“About 75 people showed up and that was the start of what has been called New Beginnings Christian Church for 25 years,” he said.
‘Beginnings’ With Someone New
Rick said New Beginnings with new senior Pastor Matthew Johnson will be well-served.
“Pastor Matthew and his Bride Chandelle are a charming couple from Essex Junction and come to us with a neat ‘gift mix,’” he said. “Pastor Matt is a fiery younger preacher, loves people and has a real heart to see the downtrodden restored to wholeness and has a fresh vision for moving the church forward.”
He said it will be good for the church to move on with the energy a new leader will bring.
“Pastor Matt is equipped to take this ministry to the next level,” he said. “The other exciting thing is that my Bride, Pastor Carmen has been discipling a group of young adults who are totally on fire for the Lord and they are ready to step into what the Lord has for them and I believe that Pastor Matt has what it takes to help them get there.”
It wasn’t a search and hire process that brought Johnson to the position of New Beginnings pastor. From their home in Essex Junction, he and his wife started driving to New Beginnings services once a month. Soon they decided New Beginnings would be their regular “home” church.
“Shortly after coming here on a weekly basis people began to ask if I was going to be the next pastor,” he said. “God clearly drew me here and gave my wife and I the provision, the peace, and the path to make it happen.”
Johnson said the months working alongside the Menards have benefited the transition process for him and the congregation.
“It was incredibly helpful as this time was used to get to know the congregation better, learn the administrative side of the church, as well as give me plenty of opportunity to preach so that the congregation could begin to hear my heart and begin to transition as well,” he said.
Johnson said he is excited about the future of the church.
“We fill a particular need found within a particular part of our community,” he said. “Just as every church congregation found throughout this community has a certain flavor or style, we have our own unique flavor and style and way of being the church.”
Transition Time For The Menards
The Menards have no plan to leave the area. “Our family is here and our hearts are so knit with this community and region,” said Rick.
Stepping away from the leadership of New Beginnings is tough, he said.
“The hardest part has been letting go, not just of the ministry, but leaving this property which was first our home, then and our Blue Wave Academy of Taekwondo facility, then came to be the church,” said Rick. “We have really poured our hearts and souls into this ministry and as they say in sports, ‘we are leaving it all on the field.’
They say they’ll miss shepherding the people at New Beginnings. “We will miss being a part of this amazing spiritual family,” he said.
What some call a “bucket list,” Rick said, the Menards are listing their “ministry assignments.”
“If and when Covid backs off, we hope to get back into the prison ministry, which we have been a part of since 1993,” he said. Also there will be time to visit other churches within the Maranatha Ministerial Fellowship International. Trips overseas to the Philippines, Kenya and other nations are also likely.
“Something new on the horizon is that we hope to get to go into Soldiers Homes and VA. Hospitals to bring our ‘Concerts of Hope’ to bless and encourage those who have put their lives on the line for our freedom,” he said. Rick Menard plays guitar and sings and has ministered in song to various groups, including residents of the St. Johnsbury House. In 2019, he performed his ‘Restoring Hope Concert Tour” in six Vermont correctional facilities.
Celebration Sunday
There will be a celebration for the Menards and the leadership transition at New Beginnings on Sunday at Union Baptist Church on Route 5 in Waterford from 3 to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.