Next week, the people of New Hampshire and Vermont are coming together to raise awareness and end the abuse and trafficking of women and children.
Through a variety of activities, including a Fostering Hope Dinner in Bethlehem, N.H., a 5K & 10K Walk/Run in Burke, and several church services, there are plenty of opportunities to make a difference in the lives of hurting women and children.
The focus of these events is to aid the abandoned, abused and trafficked women and children that are served by James Project International in Guatemala.
James Project is currently home to 85 hurting children, as well as a support for hundreds of vulnerable women and families in the community.
Tiffany Applegate, James Project’s executive director, says, “According to the UN, Guatemala has long been one of the worse places in the world for women and children to live. We are committed to sharing their stories, raising awareness about what’s happening, and not only caring for the women and children that have been impacted by the horrors of abuse and trafficking, but doing all we can to prevent it from happening again.”
Activities are scheduled from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 and all are open to the public.
The James Project is committed to restoring childhoods and instilling hope for abandoned, abused and trafficked Guatemalan women and children by providing holistic support.
This is done through three main programs: 1) Shadow of His Wings Children’s Home, home to approximately 85 children; 2) Redeemed Women’s Empowerment Program, helping women become independent and sustainable; and 3) Brighter Futures Educational Program, providing the women and children we serve with the opportunity to receive an education, pre-school through university.
