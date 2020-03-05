WEST DANVILLE — The Joe’s Pond Association is encouraging people to get their annual Ice Out tickets as the clock on the block sitting on the ice ticks toward spring.

The contest, which has been going for 32 years, raises money each year for the association and offers a 50-50 split between the person who guesses closest to the time of ice out and the association, which uses the money for events like the annual July 4th fireworks display and to pay for efforts to preserve water quality.

