In so many ways, our worlds have been turned upside down the past month or so.
We can’t hug.
We can’t see family or friends on holidays.
Or really at all, unless we’re safely distanced — unless it’s family in our own dwelling.
On Easter Sunday, I drove by an elderly couple on the corner of a deserted corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, she was leaning against a light pole, her walking canes in both hands, her husband nearby, hands joined behind his back.
They were silent and it felt like an eerie painting.
They were dressed nicely and completely alone, masked, with pale blue cloth over their faces.
I wondered for a moment if it was okay to wave.
I almost feel like we are afraid of one another lately.
COVID-19 and the fear of its spread has introduced new distancing and fears we’ve never experienced in our lifetimes.
And as we have been required by the government to stay home, stay safe, and take our school and our work home with us as much as we can, we have given up much it feels, but we also are gaining.
For many of us, if we are fortunate, we are able to bond more with family who returned to stay with us during the extended time to remain away from others except for essential needs.
At home, we are finding ways to do our work and our learning, everyone with a device, juggling all these call-in apps and using codes to attend meetings on Google Hangout and Zoom and others.
And beyond the working day, or night, we are reconnecting and rediscovering things we have not made time for in many instances, from cooking to deep cleaning, organizing, picking up a home or craft project, all manner of old-school ways to pass the time.
Some topsy turvy things have happened: suddenly eco-hip reusable bags are banned at stores because germs remain on them; puzzles, a throwback to vacation cottages or days before all our nifty devices had us so consumed, are out of stock on websites, back-ordered, bidding wars even for used ones on eBay.
I’ve snagged a few, fun 1,000 piece puzzles for our family, and have been hankering after more.
As a local reporter I have been making use of social media requests more than usual since we, too, are working remotely much of our time and using emails and social media and phone calls to keep ourselves out of the mix, unless absolutely essential, and then at safe social distance.
I asked my hundreds of contacts on social media recently, “What are you re-discovering now, having time for, and appreciating more during the home confinement?”
Many responded, and here is what they shared:
Kathleen Monroe, a reader from Barnet, has been spending time “Sorting through my late mother’s archives of tintypes, photos, and paraphernalia.”
“I have 70 pages of my genealogical family history written,” shared Monroe on Friday. “Loving this COVID-19 for keeping me busy with tasks I would be ignoring when out gallivanting!”
Adrienne Terry D’Olimpio, a Lyndonville reader, said, “When my teaching day is done, I have been trying to get caught up on family photo scrapbooks. I just finished my daughter’s senior year, 2014, and am starting my son’s, 2020. Of course, the rest of the scrapbooks are still stuck in 2011 …”
Margaret Sherrer, a retired Northern Vermont University-Lyndon professor and former NEK resident who living in Charlestown, RI, piped in and said, “Like many other folks, I’ve been baking bread, an act I find incredibly comforting.”
“In late March, I began cultivating sourdough starter. The other day, I stenciled the tree of life on a multigrain loaf using unsweetened cocoa powder,” she said.
Sarah Grady Spence of St. Johnsbury said her gang has been playing ” darts, re-potting plants and trying to cultivate some of our jade plants into bonsai. She’s also de-cluttering, as in “KonMari my wardrobe … ” and she’s looking to get organized, saying, “I can’t allow myself to pull out the family side archive until I’ve finished some terrible paperwork chores. I can’t wait for my kids to see some of these old pics of their relatives!”
Belinda Emmons of Barnet is home from her job at the Barnet School, looking after her elderly dad, and she said with so much more time on her hands, she’d diving headlong into her passion: wildlife photography, some of which she shared for this report.
If she’d been at work, cooking in the school cafeteria, she said, “I would have missed out on many Peregrine falcon photos!”
During the time home, Emmons documented that one of the Bald Eagles nesting in Barnet is one that was banded earlier, and she shared her photos that show the number with state Audubon Society staff. The eagle is one of a pair that have been nesting near the Barnet Cemetery on VT Route 5.
The eagle Emmons took photos of was banded in 2003, so is 17-years-old now, according to Chris Martin, a senior biologist with NH Audubon, who wrote to Emmons and others after she shared the recent photos she captured.
Martin wrote that, “This is the first reported encounter of this band since 2003, so we don’t have any idea how long it has been associated with this nest site … I’ll be submitting an encounter report to the federal Bird Banding Lab on Belinda Emmons’ behalf.”
Charlene Willey formerly of St. Johnsbury and now of Burlington, shared, “I get to spend more time with all my musical instruments, that consist of many.”
She said, “I am a musician, and music to me is a therapeutic event in which I am able to feel through music. Being in lockdown gives me more time to spend on my piano playing, and gives me much more quiet time which is healthy.”
Jodi Hill Gingue of Lyndonville said, “I only had one of my children home after two were at college and adult daughter is working from home. So my house is full again; 4 out of 5 children are home.”
She is really enjoying having all her kids home, a rare treat, and the chance for extended family bonding, reported Gingue.
“We’ve been cooking together, watching movies and old Survivor episodes, face timing with my daughter in Ohio who’s expecting in August,” said Gingue, as well as “Taking walks with the dog, and dancing in the living room!”
Some of us are diving into the earth.
Michele Ann Avery of North Haverhill writes, “I’m writing and planning a flower garden. Always felt like there wasn’t enough time and I was too tired.”
“Now I’m resting when I’m tired and cleaning up the yard getting ready to plant my first ever flower garden,” Avery shared. “All with no pressure. We are also hoping to be part of our community garden.”
Jordan Charland, formerly of the NEK and now living in Monkton, shared that she’s enjoying time working in her garden, since spring is here even though the pandemic isn’t allowing for the light hearted optimism this time of year usually imparts.
“My garden! It was highly neglected last year. I never got the chance to weed so I have spent my free time pulling every weed and strand of grass from my garden!” shared Charland. “I found 4 onions, 2 strawberry plants and a zucchini plant while weeding, that lasted through winter.”
She said she’s planning on planting different things this year, and is “Going to attempt trellis plants like cucumbers and pole beans. A couple farms gave me chicken and cow manure I am currently mixing in with my shovel. Lot of hard work but the weather is gorgeous today to keep working!”
Local fitness teacher Krissandra Still of Barnet, who teaches many weekday evenings at RecFit in St. Johnsbury, has been learning how to use Zoom, Facebook messenger and video chat, she said; she’s been holding fitness classes virtually, and getting good response.
Others chimed in that they’ve been attempting art projects, writing, and deep cleaning.
Paige Crosby of Danville reports that she’s been on a mission to clean her home, “Every nook and cranny. Cleaning. Making messes. Using every corner. Cleaning again.”
Susan Crosby Gallagher of Lyndon said she’s been getting to “Painting projects that were half done, cleaning (cupboards), stripping/sealing tile floors. Watching spring come.”
Sandy Taylor Wright of St. Johnsbury said she’s also on a cleaning kick, “I’m cleaning every room realizing I can rearrange closets and it’s like a new place … beautiful. Makes me feel less stress especially in the midst of the Coronavirus!”
Carol Fisher of Lyndonville has also been cleaning, and said of her husband, “Kermit says if I vacuum one more time …. he’s going to hide my vacuum … wonder if he knows I have two more upstairs … hahaha!!!”
