ST. JOHNSBURY — The energizing rays of the sun may be shining down on 2703 Portland St., but an official tasked with assessing a proposed solar power project there has taken a rather dim view of the project as presented.

Portland Street Solar LLC applied to build a 500 kilowatt solar facility on a hillside across Route 2 from the Moose River Campground on June 27, 2019. Nearly 14 months later, a Certificate of Public Good has not been issued, and a disagreement between the solar company and a hearing officer for the Public Utility Commission remains.

