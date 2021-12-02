Commissioner: With Workforce Challenges Come Opportunities

While unknowns persist regarding the coronavirus pandemic and labor shortages continue to challenge employers, a state commissioner highlighted programs being rolled out to address the workforce and said New Hampshire and the North Country are in good positions for the long term.
In a tourism and business update, Taylor Caswell, commissioner for the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, said the state is reaping dividends from its tourism advertising campaign, which is now marketing in states that New Hampshire had previously not put advertisements in.
To track and analyze the data and calculate the return in investment for 2021, New Hampshire enlisted the Indiana-based Strategic Marketing and Research Insights Inc.
“We really prioritize the amount that we were able to bring in and visitors spend as a result of the advertising we do,” he said. “We are able to determine how many people came to New Hampshire as a result of seeing advertisements that we sponsored and developed … There was $498 million worth of visitor spending. For every dollar that we invest in marketing, that’s $210 in return. If you take that down to tax revenue, with meals and rooms tax, it comes out roughly to $13 in tax revenue for every one dollar that the state invested in its advertising. It’s a pretty good return. It’s the first time I’ve seen it go over $200 since I’ve been here. That’s good given what we went through the year before.”
The seacoast, Lakes Region, and North Country are the top draws and outdoor recreation continues to be the driver for people inspired to come to New Hampshire, said Caswell.
The state’s marketing campaign has also extended its reach through expansion markets.
“We were advertising in places like North Carolina and Ohio, where we’ve never done that before,” said Caswell. “We saw a big increase in areas where we really hadn’t seen that much activity from in the past.”
The recent trend has been the “drive market,” which sees more people going on long drives to a destination as opposed to taking an airline, and the state stands to benefit from a generation that is coming of age and enjoys the kinds of activities New Hampshire offers and has the money to take such trips, he said.
That same data collected can also be used to determine what attracts people to New Hampshire for more targeted workforce recruitment efforts, he said.
“I think we’re in the beginning of some pretty substantial labor market shifts,” said Caswell. “We are trying to drill down into the numbers in the workforce and who’s not coming back. We’ve got it somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000 people. That’s considered a workforce gap right now. People who were in the workforce previously and are not there now. It’s not an insubstantial number and they’re not always showing up in the unemployment numbers.”
The state’s total general workforce is between 700,000 and 750,000.
A large portion of the workforce gap comes from people who decided to retire early and are probably not returning, said Caswell.
The state is using some of its American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money in the next weeks to launch new programs aimed at getting people into targeted skills and other types of training to help them access the types of jobs they seek.
In a jobs study, Caswell said the number one reason people leave a job is to get better pay at another job.
“Number two is moving into an industry or career ‘that is more in line with my values,’” he said. “‘What is it that I want to do, where do I want to spend my time, what qualities am I looking for in my life.’ I was encouraged by that. We really play to that quality-of-life shift. I’m optimistic about the workforce settling and getting to where it needs to be and where the jobs are going to be and getting people to come here all based on the concept of quality of life. There are plenty of jobs available, good-paying jobs. Getting that message out there continues to be a major priority. We have a quality-of-life offering that you can’t get in Connecticut, Rhode Island or New Jersey. Those states have more reliance on jobs themselves, but if you want more than just a job this is where you want to be.”
Going forward, Caswell’s department will be running a program that looks at the practice of business recruitment as a result of what the state has gone through during the pandemic.
While some companies are still setting up big facilities in certain states, recruitment has fundamentally changed and investments will need to be made in recruiting remote workers, he said.
In the tech sector in New Hampshire, for instance, Facebook is the number three tech company advertising for jobs, said Caswell.
As for recruiting efforts by the state, federal stimulus money will also be used to create videos and content for the BEA’s partners and individual employers to use in their own recruitment efforts.
“I think everyone is trying to figure out what’s going on with the labor market,” said Caswell. “Everybody needs staff. Everybody is short. Where is everybody, how do I appeal to them, how do I get somebody to work here and not there. That’s a real challenge. That is creating some angst for some people. This type of global event doesn’t just affect our entire economy and labor market and blip out over a couple of months and go back to normal. This is a disruption that’s going to be longstanding and we all have to find ways to accommodate it.”
The Littleton Industrial Park has 17 business tenants, a good portion of which have been scrambling to maintain operations while needing more workers.
“We were in need of employees before COVID and it hasn’t gotten much better since them,” said Greg Eastman, president of the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. “That’s all around, not just the industrial park.”
In terms of the net migration into the state, though, New Hampshire as a whole is in a good position for the future and has the highest in-migration of the prime working demographic, those ages 25 to 44, out of all the Northeastern states, a trend that began before the pandemic and is expected to continue, said Caswell.
To address the chronic shortage of housing, the issue of employer-sponsored housing is one that continues to be discussed, though Caswell said there aren’t a lot of models that pencil out well.
“Increasingly, I’m seeing more and more employers willing to try to find a way to help with the housing crisis,” he said. “That is another area we are engaged in and using some of the federal resources. The trick with that one is it’s not so much of a money issue, but a local zoning and planning issue.”
Getting people to see the value of housing in communities where it’s most needed is the bigger hurdle, said Caswell.
The present time is a “generational moment” that has allowed the state to make investments in programs that it hasn’t been able to do for many years and to build programs that will last, he said.
“We’re actively engaged on all of these fronts,” said Caswell. “There’s a lot of challenges right now, but with challenges come opportunities.”
