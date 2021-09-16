Committee Advances Flood Mitigation Efforts

LYNDON — The Hazard Mitigation Committee narrowed its focus on Wednesday.
Beginning with a list of 32 flood mitigation projects, the committee has selected five finalists to run through a decision matrix.
The HMC has six weeks to choose a single project, then apply for FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant funds to conduct a scoping study.
If all goes as hoped, the scoping study would bring a much-needed flood mitigation project a step closer to reality.
The committee meets next on Sept. 29.
THE PROCESS
The dormant committee was reformed last month by Rep. Marty Feltus and Planning Commissioner Ken Mason to tackle the town’s flood problems.
As the first order of business, they reviewed the 32 flood mitigation projects that were recommended in the Hazard Mitigation Plan they created in 2016.
From that list, they picked five finalists: Reconfiguration of the Route 5/114/122 intersection; replacement of the Route 5 bridge over the Passumpsic River; redesign (or replacement) of dry culverts located south of the bridge; removal of buildings, or changes upstream.
Next, they will weigh those projects — based on projected costs and benefits, and overall pros and cons — and choose one for further review.
Then they would apply for BRIC grant funds to conduct a scoping study, to determine if the selected project is viable, worthwhile and cost-effective.
Because communities require an active Hazard Mitigation Plan to qualify for BRIC funding, and Lyndon’s expires this month, the town will partner with regional planning agency Northeast Vermont Development Association (NVDA), who can apply for the grant on the town’s behalf.
The HMC must select a project by Nov. 1 in order for NVDA to meet the Dec. 17 application deadline.
CONCERNS
During Monday’s meeting, participants said flood mitigation efforts should be looked at holistically.
Nicole Gratton, the town’s planning administrator and meeting facilitator, warned that solving a flood problem in one area could impact other areas downriver.
“What ripple effect will that have? And how will we address the next bridge, and if we address that, how do we address the third bridge,” said Gratton.
Mason noted that, even with a scoping study completed, flood mitigation projects would take time to complete.
“If we think it’s going to be a quick fix, we’re mistaken,” he said, adding, “We’re looking at several years before anything is going to be done.”
Given the timeline for project completion, Mason will contact NVDA to determine if a scoping study is premature at this time. He will report back to the committee at their next meeting in two weeks.
Feltus indicated a willingness to move forward regardless of the timeline, noting that a scoping study will be needed eventually. Why not now, she asked.
“I still think it would behoove us to have a scoping study done, and that information would bolster the project and move it along,” she said.
