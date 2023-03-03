MONTPELIER — Efforts to reform public funding for private schools took a turn this week.
The House Education Committee on Friday introduced its own bill to fix the way taxpayer funds support independent schools.
The committee bill as written would allow for continued public funding, provided the independent schools take the following steps:
— Practice blind admissions and offer special education services;
— Adopt and implement state anti-discrimination policies under the Vermont Public Accommodations Act and Vermont Fair Employment Practices Act;
— Earn accreditation through the Association of Independent Schools in New England or the New England Association of Schools and Colleges;
— Provide more transparent student attendance and academic performance information to sending towns;
The committee bill represents a change of approach from H.258, which would have ended public funding for most private schools (such as the K-8 Thaddeus Stevens and Riverside Schools) and posed an existential threat to Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Local lawmakers have opposed H.258 as an attack on Northeast Kingdom communities and the region’s school choice tradition.
They were encouraged by the committee bill, which has not been finalized.
“Today was a really good day,” Rep. Scott Beck (R-St. Johnsbury). “It’s very gratifying to see the direction the [House Education Committee] is going.”
Beck, who described H.258 as a “sledgehammer approach” to guarantee equity in private schools, said the committee bill would accomplish the same goals in a fairer fashion.
“This is the surgical approach we’ve been asking for,” Beck said. “I have advocated for that direction this whole session. It will ensure that kids in Vermont on public tuition receive a high quality education in an environment that does not allow discrimination.”
Education committee member Rep. Terri Williams (R-Granby), who represents the 10-town Caledonia-Essex House district, said the committee bill was developed in response to overwhelming public feedback on H.258.
“The committee has received over 300 emails [on H.258]. It is beginning to make a difference,” Williams said.
EDUCATORS REACT
Meanwhile, Northeast Kingdom independent schools expressed strong support for the committee bill.
Roy Starling, Head of School at Riverside School in Lyndon, said, “I think this is a great bill that addresses the discrimination issue, and ensures equity, access, and expands transparency for how state tuition dollars are spent.”
Public school officials were also cautiously optimistic.
Superintendent Nathan Freeman of the Essex North Supervisory Union said “Alternative learning environments have been a mainstay in Vermont for decades and we need to be very thoughtful as we improve oversight of independent schools. Many of the changes in this bill are necessary and achievable, such academic progress reporting to school districts sending tuition to independent schools.”
However, he expressed concern that the accreditation requirement could be overly burdensome for the smallest private schools, some of which have been innovators of social-emotional learning.
“We also need to think of unintended consequences which may arise if all independent schools are required to become accredited. Now, on one hand this is an excellent idea. On the other hand, it may cause small independent schools to fold,” Freeman said.
MOVING FORWARD
Legislative counsel Beth St. James made a 50-minute presentation of the 22-page committee bill to the House Education Committee on Friday.
Committee members will reconvene at a later date to suggest changes and make recommendations.
For instance, the bill as written would prohibit tuitioning students to Canada, but lawmakers suggested that could be amended to accommodate border communities.
It remains unclear how Montpelier lawmakers will proceed with the committee bill.
H.258 and its sister bill, S.66, remain on the table However, events of the past week put their viability in doubt.
Not only did the House Education Committee introduce its committee bill to supplant H.258, and with Agency of Education Commissioner Daniel French submitting written testimony on March 2 in opposition to S.66.
In his written testimony, French wrote, “Unlike public schools, independent schools exist for a variety of purposes. Regulating them in a manner comparable to public schools would be inappropriate. We do not support S.66. It would significantly alter the independent school landscape in Vermont.”
H.258 was written after the Supreme Court ruled public funding for private schools was “all or nothing,” and could not be withheld from religious schools.
Supporters say taxpayers should not be required to fund private schools that discriminate against LGBTQ and other populations.
However, French said the state’s anti-discrimination laws would allow Vermont to regulate which private schools received public funds.
“The State Board has worked hard to improve its regulatory oversight of independent schools to meet the requirements of Act 173. We support this approach to regulation now established in State Board rules,” French wrote. “Recent court rulings around the religious status of independent schools do not justify a significant change in our regulations for independent schools. We would support, however, strengthening our oversight of anti-discrimination to ensure those independent schools that choose to accept public tuition dollars meet the non-discrimination requirements of Vermont’s Public Accommodations laws.”
