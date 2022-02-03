A House Committee tasked with settling on a legislative redistricting plan got mixed messages Thursday from Caledonia County towns on two proposals being considered.
Burke prefers the “majority plan” approved by the Legislative Apportionment Board. St. Johnsbury is against the LAB’s plan and instead prefers the “alternative plan” that the House Government Operations Committee promoted.
Due to the population numbers reflected in the latest 10-year census, legislative district lines need to be redrawn for the sake of voter equity. The legislature must decide by May on a new legislative map. Currently the Government Operations committee, chaired by Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, of Bradford, is hearing from towns throughout Vermont about their redistricting preferences. Northeast Kingdom Rep. Mark Higley, of Lowell, serves on the committee.
The boards of civil authority in Vermont towns have been asked to consider the majority plan, which recommends 150 single-member House districts, or the alternative town, which continues to allow for multi-member districts but with new town groupings.
From Caledonia County towns, Burke Select Board Chair Christine Emmons, St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell and St. Johnsbury Select Board and BCA Chair Kevin Oddy addressed the committee through an online video conference on Thursday morning. Oddy and Jewell were in agreement that the alternative plan would better serve St. Johnsbury, but Emmons said that plan would be bad for Burke.
“It doesn’t make any sense to us,” she said.
The alternative plan would create an 11-town Essex-Caledonia House District, but the only Caledonia County town in the proposal is Burke. Burke’s current district includes the Caledonia County towns of Sutton and Lyndon.
The new plan would put Burke with Bloomfield, Brunswick, Burke, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone, and Victory.
“We currently don’t interact with those towns,” Emmons told the legislative committee. “We honestly have nothing in common with most of them.”
She said it’s an hour drive from Burke to the towns of Bloomfield and Ferdinand. She also noted that the populations of many of the Essex County towns are much smaller than Burke’s.
Emmons said the towns are so different and a single representative trying to speak for the whole district would find it challenging. “What’s good for Ferdinand would not necessarily be what’s good for Burke and vice versa,” she said.
The LAB majority plan would put Burke in a single-member district with Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock. Emmons said Burke prefers that arrangement, citing several examples of how those communities interact with Burke, including school districts, youth sports teams and fire department mutual aid and emergency services.
“We have similar populations, terrain and general town characteristics,” said Emmons.
Her testimony followed comments from Jewell and Oddy, who took the opposite position of Emmons. St. Johnsbury’s BCA unanimously rejected the majority plan because it would create a dividing line along Route 5 through the town, making one single-member district of just St. Johnsbury and another single-member district combining about 2,000 St. Johnsbury people with 450 people from Lyndon.
Oddy and Jewell told the committee that between the two plans they prefer the alternate plan that would combine St. Johnsbury with Kirby and Concord and allow for two members. St. Johnsbury currently is its own two-member district.
Oddy said under the majority plan the cost of voting would double to accommodate multiple districts within the town. He also said it would create confusion for an older population of voters.
“If you draw a line down Route 5 and you tell a 60 or a 70-year-old ‘you can’t vote here anymore, you’ve got to vote over there because you’re in a different district’ I think that’s really confusing to people,” he said.
Both Oddy and Jewell said the majority plan that creates a St. Johnsbury and Lyndon district would be extremely unfair to the small number of Lyndon residents included.
“That group of people from Lyndonville would not be represented,” said Jewell. “Even if they had somebody run for office out of that 450 people, if everyone in that section voted, unless nobody in St. Johnsbury voted, they probably couldn’t ever win an election to be a representative.”
No one from Lyndon testified before the committee on Thursday, but Town Clerk and BCA member Dawn Dwyer said the town’s position is a preference for the alternate plan and not the majority plan that would divide Lyndon. The town’s BCA voted their support of the alternate plan on Tuesday. The plan maintains a two-member district for Lyndon and would include the towns of Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock.
As is to prove her point, the opposing responses from St. Johnsbury and Burke within 15 minutes of testimony followed a greeting from Rep. Copeland Hanzas who reminded everyone to appreciate the challenge of trying to strike the right redistricting balance when so many towns disagree.
“There are some communities around the state where one community says ‘X’ and a neighboring community says ‘no X,’ and we have to figure out how to resolve those differences,” she said.
