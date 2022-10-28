Committee Members Appointed To Review Plan To Move Grades 7/8 To High School

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday appointed 18 members to the Grade 7/8 Transition Advisory Committee.
It will work from November through June to develop recommendations on whether grades 7 and 8 should be moved to the high school.
Named to the advisory committee were Mike Curtis (WMRHS co-principal), Michael Cronin (WES Principal), Scott Holmes (LES principal, community member, parent), Amy Kopp (LES assistant principal), Rob Scott (CTE director), Steve Nilhas (Curriculum and Instruction Director), Shelli Roberts (Director of Student Services), Beth Ridely (paraprofessional), Beth Lufkin (teacher), Chris Eaton (teacher), Aaron Giragosian (teacher), Cynthia Daly (teacher), Jennifer Watson (teacher, parent), Caitlin Joubert (parent), Nichol Jones (parent), Jessica Kenyon (parent), James Akerman (parent, community member), and George E. Brodeur (community member).
In addition, school board liaison Evelyn Flynn and Superintendent Marion Anastasia will serve as non-voting members.
The advisory committee will take a comprehensive look at the matter.
Among other things they will consider the school district’s preparedness to move grades 7/8, the cost of moving the grades, enrollment trends, and input from parents, students and staff.
The District Leadership Team had recommended the formation of a grades 7/8 advisory committee as part of its 2019 Blueprint For Tomorrow, but those plans were postponed by the pandemic.
In the meantime the White Mountains Regional School District has already grouped the middle and high school grades programmatically, with a grades 7 to 12 learning model, to allow for better continuity.
CURRICULUM DIRECTOR TO RESIGN
A high-ranking school district administrator is stepping down.
The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday accepted the resignation of Curriculum and Instruction Director Steven Nilhas effective when his contract expires on June 30, 2023.
He is leaving to pursue opportunities elsewhere, he said.
In his resignation letter, Nilhas wrote, “I am grateful for the time I have been able to work with you and the staff of SAU 36 and the School Board that represents the towns in our district. I wish everyone all the best going forward, and I will continue to do my best with the time that remains in my employment with the district.”
Nilhas joined the school district three years ago and helped staff and students navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school co-principal Mike Curtis said Nilhas would be missed.
“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Dr. Nilhas over the past three years. I appreciate his leadership, guidance, and friendship. Steve’s support In getting the curriculum plan ready for the high school for remote and hybrid learning [during COVID] was essential,” Curtis said.
Nilhas has worked for more than 30 years in education.
He began his career in Kansas, where he spent 20 years in various positions. That includes high school teacher, principal, and athletic director; public school superintendent; and college instructor.
He worked the next seven years in South America as high school principal of the American School of Ascunsion in Ascunsion, Paraguay (2009-2014) and middle- and high school principal of Colegio Jorge Washington in Cartegna, Columbia (2014-2016).
After that, he relocated to northern New Hampshire where he was superintendent of the Littleton School District SAU 84 from 2016 to 2019 and has served as director of curriculum and instruction for the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 since 2019.
Nilhas holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Washington University of Topeka, KS, master’s in Communication from Fort Hays State University of Hays, KS, and PhD in Education Policy from the University of Kansas.
APPORTIONMENT COMMITTEE
The Apportionment Review Subcommittee has dissolved.
The subcommittee was formed in the spring to study the apportionment formula, which determines each community’s tax contribution to WMRSD.
They did so at the request of Carroll, which feels the apportionment formula is unfair and has moved to withdraw from the school district.
The subcommittee met from April through July, then suspended operations for three months to gain clarity on key issues.
However, that didn’t happen.
The future of New Hampshire’s school funding formula is uncertain and pending lawsuits and legislation could dramatically change the formula.
Reconvening on Oct. 19, the subcommittee agreed to end operations until the state funding picture is settled.
“That issue of how the state defines an adequate education and funds an adequate education is still looming before us, and has the potential to be really disruptive to whatever apportionment formulas we would settle on here in the district,” said subcommittee chair Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau.
The subcommittee consisted of Select Board representatives from all five communities (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield) as well as School Board members Jim Murphy (Carroll), Bob Loiacono (Whitefield) and Van Bergen Buteau (Lancaster).
It was formed after Carroll initiated withdrawal from the school district.
Carroll has called the 59-year-old apportionment formula unfair because the town’s cost per pupil is three times the state average, far over other WMRSD communities.
Carroll previously asked the school district to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
For more information on the Carroll withdrawal issue see the school district’s report under School Board Information at www.sau36.org/page/school-board.
