Committee Members Appointed To Review Plan To Move Grades 7/8 To High School
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday appointed 18 members to the Grade 7/8 Transition Advisory Committee.

It will work from November through June to develop recommendations on whether grades 7 and 8 should be moved to the high school.

