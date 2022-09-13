LYNDON — The first step is complete.
Following three months of work, a Merger Steering Committee has concluded that Lyndon and Lyndonville should be joined together into a single entity.
The committee handed a draft merger proposal to the Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday and recommended it be approved because a united town and village would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable.
Explaining the recommendation, committee member Rep. Marty Feltus said, “It’s not like Burlington that needs wards and districts and New York City that needs precincts. We’re just 36 square miles and 5,000 people. We think we would be much better off to work together as one single group, and make decisions for these 5,000 people whether they live on the town line like I do or in the village. We’re all in this together.”
The Select Board and Village Trustees will hold two more joint meetings, on Sept. 19 and 26, before deciding whether to send the plan to voters on Nov. 8.
If approved separately by the town and village, the draft Town Charter would be submitted for legislative approval next year.
Barring setbacks, it would take effect July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
For more information visit www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
UNIFIED TAX RATE
Notably, the merger proposal would join the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a single nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, which would result in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
To soften the blow for town taxpayers, the committee suggested that the uniform tax rate could be phased in over three years.
The committee defended the unified tax rate on two grounds.
First, they said it was a matter of fairness.
Through a unified tax rate, everyone in the community would contribute equally to the maintenance and development of the heavily trafficked village commercial district. Currently, Village taxpayers pay 55 cents more per 1,000 to support VPW than town taxpayers pay to support the Town Highway Department.
Second, the committee said, a unified tax rate would support downtown revitalization.
If the tax rate for properties along the Route 5 corridor is reduced, it would bolster economic development efforts (such as the ongoing Revamp The Ville initiative) and encourage housing and business investment in the heart of town.
“There are a lot of town and village residents who want to see the village prosper, be more attractive, be the center of the community,” Feltus said.
Lyndon Corner resident Sharon Lee raised concerns about the unified tax rate’s impact on non-village residents, who would pay $189 more on a $200,000 property per year at the current rate.
A retiree, she said a tax hike in combination with other cost of living increases would “have a big impact on whether or not we can afford to live here.”
STREAMLINED OPERATIONS
The committee concluded that a town-village merger would benefit all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
It would not significantly change the water and wastewater departments and Lyndonville Electric Department. Those enterprises would continue to be funded by ratepayers, not taxpayers.
The committee members — Select Board Chair Dan Daley, Trustees Chair Doug Conly, Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, Town/Village Clerk Dawn Dwyer, LED Manager Jon Elwell, town employee Patrick LaValley, village employee Alyssa Bernadino, town resident Robert Little and state Rep. Marty Feltus — agreed that a town-village merger would result in cost savings and efficiencies throughout the municipal government.
For instance, they noted, a unified highway department could plow the entire town.
“Currently, [town highway department foreman Rob Nutting] can not drop his plow until he gets outside the village limits. If we were one unit he could drop it right away,” said Select Board Chair Dan Daley.
The committee also argued that a town-village merger reflected contemporary community values.
In its report, the committee wrote, “The Lyndon/Lyndonville community in 2022 is very different from Lyndon/Lyndonville in 1880 when the separate village was incorporated. We have grown together — geographically — and we have developed community groups and activities that include all residents. It is time to acknowledge that shared responsibility by integrating our resources and governance.”
PUBLIC INPUT
If approved by the Select Board and Village Trustees, the merger proposal would be presented at two public hearings ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Those in the audience at Monday’s meeting, including Lee, suggested the boards take additional steps to educate the public.
Recommendations included distributing print copies of the proposal throughout the community and holding neighborhood informational sessions.
Some members of the Select Board, Village Trustees and merger committee expressed a willingness to take those extra steps.
Town voters would cast a single ballot, village voters would cast two — as town residents and as village residents.
Lyndon and Lyndonville officials said the double vote would not impact the outcome because town residents represent a significant majority.
Lee said it was important to maximize public education and voter turnout, to ensure that the merger decision is legitimate, definitive, and above board.
“I hope that everybody that can vote, does vote. And that they’re informed when they do vote. So that, going forward, whoever is the governing board knows that the town and the village is supporting them and their efforts. That would make a much better transition,” Lee said.
The committee was formed in June in response to strong voter support.
In March, a warning article asking if the town and village should explore the feasibility of a merger passed with 79 percent town meeting and 100 percent village meeting support.
A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.
The 2006 merger proposal served as the framework for a renewed effort.
