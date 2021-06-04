WHITEFIELD — The Carroll Withdrawal Committee completed its mission early.
Committee members on Thursday voted 4-1 to recommend against Carroll’s proposed exit from the White Mountains Regional School District.
Bob Loiacono, of Whitefield, brought the matter to a vote well ahead of the committee’s Oct. 26 deadline. He felt they had completed their task, and had found no educational justification to support withdrawal.
“No one [in Carroll] is complaining about the education that we are providing to our students,” he said. “Even the ones that want to withdraw.”
Loiacono said the committee’s narrow scope did not allow for consideration of Carroll’s primary concern — the cost of education.
He supported calls for the School Board to revisit the district funding formula, to determine if it can be changed to Carroll’s satisfaction.
“This [Withdrawal Committee] can’t do anything about funding,” he said.
The Withdrawal Committee isn’t 100 percent done with its work yet. They will hold a wrap-up meeting on July 1 to look over a draft report, before submittin it to the school board.
John Tholl, of Whitefield, said there was an outside chance they could reconsider their vote.
“There’s still a possibility that things could change,” he said.
THE VOTE
Seven of 10 committee members were present at Thursday’s meeting.
Four members voted to recommend against Carroll’s withdrawal plan. They were James Murphy of Carroll, James Brady of Jefferson, John Tholl of Whitefield, and Loiacono.
Rob Gauthier, of Carroll, cast the lone dissenting vote. He will have the option to file a minority report with the school board.
Tamela Swan, vice-chair, and Greg Odell (both Dalton) abstained. Herb Randall, chair, and Troy Merner (both Lancaster) and Norman Brown (Jefferson) were not present.
FUNDING FORMULA
As an olive branch, the Withdrawal Committee unanimously recommended that the school board re-examine the WMRSD funding formula, and review changes proposed by Carroll in December.
Those changes would de-emphasize property values, and address Carroll’s concerns that the school district overcharges Carroll residents.
The School Board will take up the matter at its next meeting on July 10.
Carroll’s two representatives on the Withdrawal Committee expressed differing opinions on the matter on Thursday.
James Murphy, a School Board member, said Carroll pays more into the school district because it is property rich, with a preponderance of high-value, “half-million” and “million dollar” commercial and second-home properties, including the Omni Mt. Washington Resort.
He said the tax bills for “average residents” were similar across all five White Mountains Regional School District communities.
Last year’s tax rate per $1,000 in those towns were as follows: Carroll ($21.25 total tax rate, with a local education portion of $8.09), Dalton ($24.13 total, $12.47 local ed), Jefferson ($22.55 total, $13.23 local ed), Lancaster ($24.74 total, $8.44 local ed), and Whitefield ($26.22 total, $10.88 local ed).
“I looked at house values in the five communities, and I don’t pay more in taxes for my house than anyone in any of the five towns with a home of equivalent value,” he said, adding that Carroll’s contribution to the school district “sounds like a lot of money but, in reality, the pot that Carroll is drawing from is so large that it’s really not that much money.”
Meanwhile, Gauthier, a member of the Carroll Board of Selectmen, welcomed a School Board review of the existing WMRSD funding formula.
Also, he took exception to Murphy’s claim that town officials lobbied against this year’s proposed Whitefield municipal budget, which failed, in order to heighten the town’s financial distress and boost support for withdrawal.
“That’s absolutely inaccurate,” Gauthier said. “The taxpayers spoke about the budget. Obviously, people are hurting. If they had the money they might have pushed that budget through.”
THE HISTORY
The Withdrawal Committee was formed after Carroll Town Meeting approved a warrant article to initiate withdrawal, 214-58.
Carroll officials feel the current funding formula is unfair, with the town accounting for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the district.
That triggered a multi-step process, beginning with the formation of the 10-member committee, made up of one school board member and one select board member from each White Mountains Regional School District community (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
Prior to the committee’s formation, Carroll officials increased their legal budget in preparation for a multi-year contested withdrawal process.
It is unclear how Carroll officials will proceed after Thursday’s vote.
THE SURVEY
Prior to their vote, the Withdrawal Committee reviewed results from a Carroll parent/guardian survey.
The response rate was strong. Parents/guardians of nearly 60 percent of Carroll students in grades pre-K through 12 participated. The majority opposed withdrawal.
“I think the general consensus of these 21 [parents/guardians] representing 31 kids is that they don’t want to move from the district,” said Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
Anastasia noted that many were unaware of the withdrawal talks, which she called “surprising.”
Gauthier said interpreting the survey results as an endorsement of the status quo was a mistake, and said the framing of the issue may have influenced survey answers.
“You can ask a question a certain way. ‘How do you feel about lifting up your family and changing everything?’ Nobody is going to like that,” he said.
The survey offered a few unexpected responses.
Tholl said, “There were a couple of comments in there that if this happens, they’re going to move to Whitefield, which surprised me totally.”
But, overall, the survey participants expressed general satisfaction with the level of education provided by the White Mountains Regional School District.
Said Loiacono, “None of the folks in Carroll have a problem with the education that the kids in Carroll are getting. .. Not the cost of education, but the education itself.”
Gauthier agreed.
“I don’t think that’s ever come into question,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.