NORTH COUNTRY — Get ready.
An estimated 5,000 people, from across the country and around the world, will arrive in the Kilkenny area over the next two weeks for the 51st annual Rainbow Family Gathering.
Participants have already started to converge on the Androscoggin Ranger District, where the event will take place. Attendance will peak on July 4. Road access is through Berlin.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, “The Rainbow Family is a loose-knit group of people from throughout the United States and other countries. Each summer they hold a national gathering to pursue social and spiritual activities and pray for world peace. Since the first gathering near Strawberry Lake on the Arapaho National Forest in 1972, the incident has taken place on different national forests each year. Crowds typically range from 5,000 to 10,000 forest visitors. The incident this summer is expected to draw around 5,000 visitors.”
The event defies local controls.
The Rainbow Family has historically refused to comply with the USFS special use permit process, on the grounds they are decentralized with no leadership to act on the group’s behalf.
To mitigate impacts, a response is planned.
The Forest Service has mobilized a national incident management team. They will work with local law enforcement, fire, and EMS to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.
Past events have seen some illegal or nuisance activity.
According to USFS, “a certain percentage of incident participants can be expected to engage in illegal or socially unacceptable behaviors. In part, some activities may include public nudity, civil disobedience, drug and alcohol abuse, confrontations between Rainbows and locals, abandoned or disabled vehicles, and traffic congestion and parking for 1,000-2,000 vehicles.”
Gene Smithson, leader of the incident response team, said USFS law enforcement will maintain a visible presence to deter illegal activity.
In past years, 80 percent of incidents at Rainbow Gatherings are drug related, involving a gamut of substances such as marijuana, hallucinogens, and opiates, including heroin and fentanyl, he said.
“Folks that typically go to Rainbow Gatherings may characterize it as a peace loving event. And I think that is the intent. But not everybody is on the same page,” he said.
Asked why the unpermitted event can’t simply be stopped, Smithson said it was a numbers issue.
“There are too many people on site to physically remove,” he said.
Appproximately 350 attendees had already arrived as of late last week.
Lancaster Police report Rainbow Gathering participants have already been seen hitchhiking or traveling through town to the event site. No problems have occurred to date.
The event footprint will be approximately 300 acres.
According to USFS, “possible resource impacts include compacted soil, water quality degradation, sanitation issues, disturbance to sensitive archaeological sites, disruptions to threatened and endangered plant and animal species, and fire danger.”
Members of the Rainbow Family typically remain on site for trash disposal and clean-up once the event ends.
“The White Mountains Forest is a beautiful national forest, and we want to make sure it stays that way,” said Smithson.
For more information visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/rainbowgathering
