Community Bank Supports Santa Fund

Martha Davis, branch manager at Community Bank, N.A., on Portland Street, hands a $500 check to St. Johnsbury firefighter, Andrew Ruggles on Thursday for the fire department's Santa Fund. The funds were collected from bank employees, Davis said, in lieu of their annual Christmas party. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

