BETHLEHEM — The man knows his history.
And those who know Paul Hudson, the town historian, know the love he has for the community that he’s been a part of for nearly all of his 91 years.
On Wednesday at the Bethlehem Heritage Society (BHS) museum and visitors center, which is filled with artifacts, signs, books and scores of other items collected by Hudson through many decades, community members turned out to bid farewell to Hudson, who is moving to the Lakes Region on Saturday to be closer to his family.
“Paul is always a source of information and knows people and things about people and places and knows where to look,” said Kay Allen a member of BHS who works for the town at the visitors center. “He’s a jewel in the royal crown, so to speak, when it comes to history, and he’s always been the kindest man, a really wonderful human being.”
Upon arriving at the museum on Wednesday, Hudson gave a historical tour to Bethlehem residents Mary Catherine DeRosa and Paul Hanrahan.
In its earlier years, Bethlehem had 33 grand hotels, nine railroad stations, was the site of visits by at least three U.S. presidents, and has what is believed to be the oldest continuously operating movie theater in the United States, the 107-year-old Colonial Theatre, said Hudson, who is a co-founder of BHS with Bethlehem resident Clare Brown.
Hudson’s contributions to the community’s history are vast and he has copious notes that are kept in the museum, said Allen.
“He knows so much and knows all of the little details,” she said.
A native of Lyndonville, Vt., Hudson moved to Bethlehem in the late 1930s when he was seven years old.
His parents ran businesses in town and stayed and Hudson went through the town’s school system, which he said was the best around.
He recalled the town’s history of grand hotels and how it was put on the map after physicians across the nation would recommend that those with hay fever and other respiratory ailments visit the small town in New Hampshire that at one time was known for having the purest air in the nation.
“It was the largest and the last big resort town in the United States,” said Hudson. “We had people come from all over the United States and they even came from England. What started it was the pure air … The history books will tell you Bethlehem had the most pure air in the country.”
As a boy, he recalls going to Parker Drug Store for a banana split and seeing a movie for only 10 or 15 cents.
Hudson recalls a town that during peak days in summer had 12,000 to 14,000 people, far above the current level of visitation.
“When we were growing up in the ’40s, you couldn’t walk on the sidewalk, “said Hudson. “There was no room to walk. It was mobbed. And you couldn’t park a car.”
As an adult, his love of history took on a life of its own.
Many of the thousands of artifacts in the BHS museum — at 2182 Main St., in the oldest building in town that was constructed in about 1880 as the one-time Ranlet Hotel— were collected by Hudson.
Items include dishes and silverware from the town’s grand hotels, signs from long-gone hotels and businesses, books and town records, vintage photographs, the true-crime scene dioramas called the “Nutshell studies” made by Frances Glessner Lee, and a series of photographs that show Bethlehem as it once was and allow visitors to take a virtual tour from Long Hill by the tee-off at the golf course to the former buildings along Main Street.
“We keep it going and we still get a lot of stuff,” said Hudson.
Inside the museum are histories of Native Americans, the early settlement that was called Lloyd Hills before it was incorporated at Bethlehem on Dec. 25, 1799, the factories and mills, churches, stagecoach days, schools, the hotel era, the police and fire departments, the Civilian Conservation Corps camp, the Jewish community, and Mt. Agassiz.
Downstairs in the research room, which Hudson also had a large hand in stocking, are daily reports, old bibles, mortgage records, voter lists, old newspaper clippings, and scrapbooks.
In addition to collecting the town’s history for posterity, Hudson would impact the town in other ways.
“Years ago, we had the Sunflower Festival,” he said. “I named it and my mother [Kay Reed] started it.”
On his impending move, Hudson said he is slowing down and retiring and will be moving to a senior complex in Meredith, near Lake Winnipesaukee, where he will only be about 40 minutes from his youngest daughter.
Among those coming to the museum to bid him farewell were Jane Storella, house manager of The Colonial Theatre, and Alice Hunt, a BHS member who called Hudson a vital contributor to the town.
Patty Barr, a part-time Bethlehem resident who has known Hudson for more than three decades and who organized Wednesday’s farewell at the museum, called him “a treasure.”
“You keep this place going,” said Barr.
Hudson squandered no time saying why he loves Bethlehem and why he chose to make it his home.
“It’s the history and the people of the town,” he said. “We all grew up here and we love it. It’s an unusual history. There’s nothing like it.”
"Farewell". Is there an editor for this paper?
