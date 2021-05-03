Community Bike Fair In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — All are invited to the St. Johnsbury Bike 4 Life Fair this Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m.–noon at the park on the corner of Winter and Main Streets. COVID precautions will be in place to insure a safe and family-friendly event. Plan to wear a mask and stay within your family and social group.
“Each year more than 500,000 Americans are treated in hospital emergency departments for bike accident injuries. Children are at especially high risk for bike related injuries and accidents,” stated Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement at Northeastern Regional Vermont Hospital (NRVH). “Resources at the bike safety fair will help you learn what you can do to prevent bicycle-related injuries.”
Free helmets will be provided by NRVH and the St. Johnsbury Police Department, and photo ID cards will be printed through the generosity of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. A bike swap will be coordinated by LINK. Those in attendance can meet with representatives from the Caledonia Trail Collaborative to learn about local biking and hiking trails. Back this year is a self-guided skills ride through the Four Seasons neighborhood in St. Johnsbury. New this year is Lamoille Valley Bike Tours with e-bike demos and rentals and music provided by Medina’s DJ Service. The Fit and Healthy Coalition and St. Johnsbury Rotary are providing volunteers for the event.
A free bar-b-que lunch will be prepared and served by the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club. Food for the bar-b-que has been donated by the St. Johnsbury Elks Home.
“This promises to be a great day for everyone!” Ruggles stated. “Join the crowd at the St. Johnsbury Bike 4 Life Fair on Saturday. It will be held rain or shine.”
