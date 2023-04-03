Olivia St. Onge was full of energy.
The six-year-old bounced around the Lancaster Fire Station on Saturday, greeting friends, family, and Kindergarten classmates with a big smile and a bear hug.
Each time a new person walked through the door, she called their name and ran to them with open arms.
There was food, games, music, raffles, face painting, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Except for her T-shirt, which read “Her Fight, My Fight,” there were no outward signs of the challenges ahead.
Three-and-a-half weeks earlier, Olivia was diagnosed with MoyaMoya, a rare and progressive disease that narrows the arteries going to the brain.
Soon she will undergo two brain bypass surgeries to restore blood flow, followed by a long recovery and a lifetime of treatment.
In response, the community has rallied around her.
Over 75 participated in Saturday’s fundraising walk/party at Lancaster Fire. Dozens more have purchased #OliviaStrong bracelets and elementary schools in Whitefield (where Olivia goes), and Lancaster will wear blue as a show of support on April 7.
Meanwhile a GoFundMe campaign has collected more than $9,100 towards a $15,000 goal to help Olivia’s family with medical costs, incidentals, and lost income in the weeks ahead.
For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-olivia-fight-moyamoya-disease
Olivia might not fully understand why her world has turned upside down, but the outpouring of support has proven vital.
“Our community is such an amazing thing, and not many people can say that when something like this happens that your community can rally like this,” said her mom, Angelica. “I am so proud to be where we are.”
“SOMETHING ISN’T RIGHT…”
MoyaMoya runs in the family.
Anglica endured symptoms all her life, such as severe migraines and numbness/burning in her extremities, before she was finally diagnosed with the condition in 2019 at age 22. Her mother had it too.
Concerned it was hereditary, Angelica scheduled twice-annual scans for Olivia at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
“[Olivia’s] first scans were in December of 2019, two months after my surgeries. Those scans were clear, so we had a baseline and could follow it,” Angelica said. “Our hope was that every scan would be clear. However, for the last nine months or so Olivia began saying she was having headaches once or twice a month. Then it progressed and continued to get more frequent.”
Then, the moment of truth arrived.
“Olivia woke up [on March 8, 2023] with a headache and said it ‘hurt really, really bad.’ I am not sure what part, but my mom intuition kicked in and said something isn’t right,” Angelica said.
The family raced to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth. The following day Olivia underwent a handful of brain scans. Two hours later, the phone rang.
“Her neurologist personally called us and told us what we always feared: That Olivia has MoyaMoya disease,” Angelica said. “If I had not followed my mom intuition that day, I’m not sure if anything would have happened before [her next scheduled follow-up in May], but I like to think we stopped everything.”
In a short time, surgery was scheduled at Boston Childrens Hospital, where Angelica had her procedure done.
LOOMING CHALLENGES
Angelica knows what awaits.
She underwent brain bypass surgery four years ago. It’s actually two surgeries, one for each side of the brain, totaling about 10 hours.
Surgeons make ear-to-crown incisions, cutting through muscle, nerves, skin and fat. They remove a section of skull to reveal arteries and vessels, which will be rerouted from her face and scalp to her brain.
The recovery is “rough,” Angelica said because patients endure severe pain, headaches, nausea, nephropathy, and discomfort with minimal medication (Tylenol, ibuprofen, ice packs).
That’s because patients must be lucid, so that doctors can monitor for post-operative complications such as strokes or seizures.
“Stronger medication would impair your ability to answer their questions, and [the doctors] wouldn’t be able to appropriately check and make sure you are okay,” Angelica said.
Through her own experience, Angelica understands the bypass surgery recovery process and the continuing challenges posed by MoyaMoya.
At first, she said, Olivia will have to cope with vertigo, regain her strength and stamina, and learn to walk safely and use her jaw again.
“When they cut the jaw muscle in half to get to your skull, it obviously gets stitched back together, but you have to learn how to use your jaw again. Your jaw becomes stiff and extremely sore. My neurosurgeon had me eat “an apple a day” because the motions of opening the jaw to bite it and chewing helped to loosen it. I laughed when he said that, but he was right; it did actually work,” Angelica said.
Moving forward, Olivia will have to be forever careful of activities, especially anything with contact, because the bypass sites are sensitive.
Also, Olivia will have to remain well-hydrated to promote artery health and will have to take life-long medications to thin her blood, help her headaches, prevent seizures, and maintain her blood pressure. Her daily regimen will be more than six medications daily.
She will continue to undergo regular scans and checkups to monitor her condition.
And like Angelica, Olivia has lupus, which further complicates matters.
“Every person with this condition is rare, as is their recovery,” Angelica said. “No two people recover the same.”
COSTS, COMPASSION
There will be financial difficulties, too.
Olivia’s parents, Angelica and Michael, face substantial costs for their daughter’s treatment.
Making matters more challenging, Michael is the sole provider for the family and will take time off for Olivia’s appointments, surgery, hospital stay, and post-operative recovery.
For that reason, the fundraisers serve a vital purpose.
They will help the family to afford various expenses, such as gas, hotels, and food associated with hospital trips; over-the-counter medications, supplements and vitamins not covered by insurance; and a portion of the $800,000 surgery cost not covered by insurance; and household expenses.
“The costs are continually getting larger, but as a family, we are working to figure it all out,” Angelica said.
However, she said, the community support from residents, businesses, and officials has been “astounding.”
“When I first posted [Olivia’s] story on Facebook, I had people messaging me, commenting on it, asking what they could do to help. That post began to be shared, and I had more people asking, messaging me, offering kind words,” Angelica said. “To those who have already given, regardless of monetary donations, sharing our posts, donating things to raffle, to just sending a card to Olivia we cannot thank you enough. There is no amount of appreciation in this world large enough for what our community has done for us, especially Olivia.”
Meanwhile, she said, Whitefield Elementary has been “nothing short of amazing.”
“I messaged her teachers and told them, and they were both so kind and helpful in figuring out what they could do to help Olivia. Her classmates have been there for her every step of the way, some will elect to go to a modified recess with her, some ask her daily how she is feeling,” Angelica said. “Her teachers have rallied around her emotionally supporting her so much. They are always there for a hug, a kind word, or help if she needs it.”
“SHE’S NOT ALONE”
Olivia will have her head shaved for the procedure. She is already tired of the medical appointments and doctor visits. She will miss significant school time, perhaps the rest of the academic year.
However, she remains the same friendly, energetic, and kind soul as before her diagnosis.
“She is everyone’s best friend, the first to sit with a new kid at school, to play with someone so they don’t feel left out. She is the sweetest child, with a bubbly laugh, a spunky attitude, and is kind to everyone,” Angelica said.
“Olivia watched me, her mother, go through this almost four years ago, and now has to face this event herself. Olivia has realized that she will miss 99% of the rest of her Kindergarten year, miss out on her friends, teachers, and events that she wanted to be at. But, she is the first one to advocate for herself in public, saying, “I have to have two brain surgeries. I have MoyaMoya disease” with no hesitation. She is strong, courageous, and stubborn.”
Those qualities were on full display Saturday at the fundraising walk and party.
Wearing rain boots and a rain jacket, Olivia led approximately 75 people along a two-mile route.
At one point, she rode on her father’s shoulders. At another, she walked hand in hand with friends, and towards the end, she ran ahead of the pack — causing her mother to call her back.
“I think she’s really happy to have her friends and her family here. It means a lot that she’s not alone,” Angelica said. “I think realizing that everybody has come together, and has done everything with her and for her, has really helped her a lot.”
Afterward, the group returned to the fire station. Food and raffle items donated by local businesses lined tables. People continued to arrive.
Lancaster Police Chief Tim Charbonneau, who helped organize the event, handed Angelica and Michael a $500 donation on behalf of the town.
Angelica covered her mouth as emotions overcame her, then wiped away tears.
Overall the event raised approximatly $1,900. It was another reminder that Olivia and her family have a whole bunch of people behind them, Angelica said.
“Olivia is an amazing little girl with a wonderful heart, and anything anyone does for her, she is so grateful for because she knows it allows us to get her the care she needs and also allows for us to be there with her and to help her as she recovers.”
— — — — —
WHAT IS MOYAMOYA: MoyaMoya disease is a rare, progressive cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain in an area called the basal ganglia. MoyaMoya means “puff of smoke” in Japanese and is used to describe the tangled appearance of tiny vessels compensating for the blockage. Essentially, her brain is being starved of blood, and because of that her brain created tiny little blood vessels to try to create more blood flow. Unfortunately, these tiny vessels are not nearly large or strong enough to provide the brain with the blood it needs, resulting in strokes and seizures.
WHAT IS THE SURGERY: Unfortunately, there isn’t an ‘easy’ fix for this disease. There is no cure, no fix-all. This disease will constantly progress. The only way to aid in preventing massive strokes, and devastating health issues is to do brain surgery. In Olivia’s case, it is bilaterally (both sides of her brain), and will require lengthy surgery time to re-route arteries from her face and scalp to her brain. The only way to help her brain is to promote more adequate blood flow means, by taking arteries from less-important areas and giving that blood to her brain. Meanwhile, she will be on life-long medications to be sure that her brain has every opportunity to thrive and heal as much as possible.
