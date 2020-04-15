LYNDON CENTER — Fears about Northern Vermont University-Lyndon collapsing under the fiscal strain caused by the Coronavirus pandemic are palpable in the greater community.
Last year, amid already mounting financial pressures with declining enrollment and demographic challenges, there was fear that the Lyndon campus may not survive. Public pressure rose up and the school was promised it would continue for the foreseeable future.
People are very worried again.
VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s office and the governor’s office are hearing from concerned students, staff and faculty and community members over fears.
Spaulding wrote to the colleges on April 9, and touched on the fact the virus and shutdown of the economy nationwide is wreaking heavy fiscal tolls on an already fragile system.
There have not been any communications regarding the campus or any potential closures since that email, said NVU-Lyndon spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb, when reached on Wednesday afternoon.
On Monday, VSC officials will meet to discuss the major fiscal challenges facing the schools and how it may respond. NVU-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson, the Community College of Vermont, Vermont Technical College and Castleton University are all part of the VSC system.
Spaulding late Wednesday in a statement to the newspaper said he was not prepared to discuss specifics prior to a VSC Board meeting set for Monday but said Vermont College System member schools face their own unique challenges.
“It is no secret that at the system level our financial position was fragile before COVID-19, due to the forces identified in last year’s Serving Vermont Students by Securing the Future whitepaper,” Spaulding said. “These are very challenging times for all. The VSCS is among the many organizations across the state (and really around the nation and across the world) whose challenges are greatly exacerbated by COVID-19 and the very uncertain economic times ahead.”
He said, “We are analyzing our options to address the serious financial position we face and that may mean restructuring to achieve viability. I am confident we will be able to chart a course that allows us to sustain our mission of providing affordable, high quality, student-centered, and accessible education and training. We are very focused on minimizing impacts to students, faculty and staff.”
On Tuesday, Spaulding testified before the Senate Education Committee and said there is an $8.5 million operating defiict projected for the VSCS for this year and the system is asking the governor for emergency education relief.
He testified, “We will need to do some personnel actions. Reconfiguration of the campuses are also on the table.”
Sen. Philip Baruth, chair of the Senate Ed Committee, asked Spaulding how quickly campus reconfigurations may be discussed, and Spaulding replied, “Potentially as early as next week.”
Student, Veterans, Shares Letter, Hopes
Candice Clawson, a student at NVU-Lyndon who said she really wants her school to stay open, on Wednesday said, “From what I’ve heard the financial situation the VSC was already in has gotten worse due to COVID.”
She is a 30-year-old Army veteran who heads the NVU-Lyndon Student Veterans’ Association.
“I know that many of us, myself included, have sent emails to Gov. Scott, Chancellor Spaulding, and the members of the Board of Trustees,” said Clawson, a junior studying Applied Psychology and Human Services.
Local Businessman Writes Governor
Eric Berry, a local sports broadcasting business owner (Northeast Sports Network) as well as the athletic director at Lyndon Institute, wrote to Gov. Phil Scott about his fears.
“I have been hearing distressing rumors that the VSC is considering closing NVU-Lyndon. This news couldn’t be out in the ‘ether’ at any worse time, given our current economic climate in the NEK,” Berry wrote. “Lyndon State College, and now NVU-Lyndon, has been an economic driver of this region for over 100 years. If your administration, or the VSC-led by a seemingly completely unemotionally attached, Jeb Spaulding, decide to close our doors it would have a catastrophic effect on this region forever.”
Berry graduated from LSC in 1990 with his degree in communications and physical education and wrote to the governor about how he was able to tailor a program to his life and goals; he said that the small setting and small classrooms “has helped lead me to big things.”
Spaulding Update On System
“Our already difficult financial situation is orders of magnitude more complex and severe,” Spaulding said on April 9.
He said the schools are working diligently to shore up financial support from state and federal leadership.
“However, we already know this initial assistance will not fully compensate for the magnitude of known and anticipated revenue losses, and much more will be needed from our federal and state partners, as well as from within our organization, to position us for long term viability,” Spaulding wrote.
“Faced with an already difficult budgetary outlook for next year, we now face the most challenging financial period in VSCS history,” Spaulding said.
After Spaulding’s email went out, NVU President Elaine Collins sent out a message to students, staff and faculty on both campuses.
“While the Chancellor’s email suggests a rocky road ahead, what matters now is how we will shape our story as we navigate the rocky road,” Collins said. “I know we have the strength to withstand the challenges before us by focusing on the needs of our students, continuing to move forward, and assisting others who may need a helping hand… Now more than ever, we must be #NorthernVTStrong.”
