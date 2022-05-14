MONROE — Hundreds of community members turned out to Monroe Village Cemetery on Saturday to celebrate the life of Gerald Winn.
“As a family, we want to thank you for coming,” said Jeff Winn, Gerald Winn’s son. “Over the last few months, we’ve had a tremendous outpouring of love and support from you all. Hundreds and hundreds of cards and letters, emails, personal calls, and visits, and we just appreciate that very much. It helps a lot in this season that we’re going through.”
Winn passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 84 after a battle with cancer.
Many knew him as the town moderator of Littleton, an elected post he held for 56 years, making him the longest consecutively serving town moderator in New Hampshire history.
He also served as school moderator for a quarter century.
With his wife, Mona, Winn built up a real estate business, and would go on to be awarded 2011 Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year.
In Littleton, he became a community leader, and in November 2021 was awarded the chamber’s Littleton Citizen of the Year.
On Saturday, Winn was remembered for his achievements, but also as man of deep faith who was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, fellow parishioner, friend.
“If dad were here, what is it he would want you to know?” said Jeff Winn. “I’m sure he knows you and has relationships with each one of you. My dad has been recognized for many accomplishments, but I don’t think he would say ‘by the way did you hear about this.’ I believe what he would want you to know is what God would want you to know.”
With emotion, Winn’s daughter, Carrie Gendreau, said, “We know that you’re all here because dad touched your life in a big way. I know if he were standing here right now he would say you, you, you, you, this is how you touched my life … We know that he left a huge hole for all of us, but his life lives on, his legacy lives on … We cannot even begin to thank you enough for being here and sharing this time.”
Jeff Winn said the cards, letters, and outpouring of love and support has meant a lot to the family.
“That has made this season easier to navigate for each one of us,” he said.
At the cemetery, Pastor Rick Menard, of St. Johnsbury, with an acoustic guitar, led the service with songs.
The life celebration was capped off with fireworks.
After the service, some of those who knew Winn recalled what they said made him unique.
Steve Kelley, of Littleton, remembers Winn as a man with a calm temperament who honed his natural gifts and served as a model for his community.
“Every town would be better off with a Gerald Winn,” said Kelley.
Saturday’s service at the cemetery was followed by a luncheon and a sharing of memories at Monroe Town Hall.
Among those who spoke were Winn’s brothers.
Those who knew Winn, including his fellow parishioners at Crossroads Church, talked about how they met him, how he impacted their lives, and his legacy.
Some thanked the Winn family for being loving and kind for being there in times of need.
Winn, who grew up in Piermont, married Mona Hunt, who grew up in Monroe, in November 1959.
They were married for 62 years and have a daughter and two sons: Carrie, the eldest; Jeff, the second eldest; and Greg, the youngest.
“Mom and dad fulfilled their marriage covenant,” said Jeff Winn.
Comforted by generations of her family, Mona Winn reminisced about the time shared with her husband, memories that evoked both tears and smiles.
“Dad would not be the man he was without mom,” said Gendreau.
