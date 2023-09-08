Community Center Launches New Programming, Seeks Grants

LITTLETON — As the Littleton Community Center resumes some programming and adds new programs, it continues to seek grants to upgrade the community house and begin the major foundation and renovation work on the carriage barn out back.
“This was a big year for us in terms of grant applications,” said Kathleen Smith, who serves on the center’s volunteer board of directors.
In late August, the directors were informed that the center was not awarded a requested $1.3 million Northern Border Regional Commission grant for the carriage barn, also called the annex, where the plan is to build public restrooms, which are currently lacking in downtown, offer seasonal parking for tour buses, and provide additional programming.
As funding continues to be sought for the annex, which was closed more than a decade ago because of foundational and other issues, the center will be applying for a grant of about $500,000 in federal funding from the Community Center Investment Program (CCIP) through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.
“We will be restricting that application to the house and not the annex,” said Smith.
If awarded, the CDFA money would cover all of the needed restoration at the community house and go toward such items as tightening up windows and improving the heating system, insulation, and drainage.
The money will restore the historic windows not only for aesthetics, but to also ensure that they don’t leak, and it will also pay for weather-stripping and additional insulation where needed.
The main objective is to reduce the moisture in the building through such measures as installing new valves and vents on old radiators and putting in a hybrid hot water heater, akin to a combination heat pump and electric hot water heater, which has a drying effect on the surrounding air, said Smith.
“That will help dry out the basement,” she said. “We’re also augmenting some of the office heating with localized heat pumps. There’s a long punch list.”
Because the projects funded by the CDFA grant must be completed by mid-2025, the directors opted to reduce the grant request from $1 million to $500,000 and instead focus on the community house because the work needed on the annex would not be completed by 2025.
“In the interest of getting some money instead of no money, we’re going to restrict it to the house, where we do have ongoing programs,” said Smith.
One benefit of the American Rescue Plan Act money through the CDFA grant is it is retroactive to December 2022, meaning the exterior paint job that got underway on the community house this summer can be covered by the grant, she said.
“We are dipping into our reserves for this very expensive paint job, but if we can get the CCIP grant it will pay us back,” said Smith.
On Wednesday, board members were getting trained in the new audio-visual equipment that was purchased with a $24,000 AARP grant that was awarded to improve accessibility at the community center and is being implemented to allow for virtual programs and to boost existing and new programs.
“Our equipment is in, our fast internet is installed, and we’ve got rapid internet for staff and for a separate one fire-walled up for meetings, so nobody can look at anyone else’s files,” said Smith. “Once we get comfortable with it, we can do virtual meetings. It’s not new technology, but it’s something new for us. There’s a great big screen. I think it will be good if we can get trained so we can help groups become competent in using it.”
Community center programming is also ramping up.
“We’re in the beginning stages, but we’re resurrecting some programs we had going when we had residential staff,” said Smith. “We have trivia night and game night going every month. We’re starting up a handcraft group. And one of our members is hoping for a parent and toddler support group.”
Smith is working to get the Alzheimer’s Foundation to set up a dementia support group, which would provide respite care for perhaps half a day a week and allow caregivers to catch up on errands and shopping and get a little break.
With a current lack of staff following the retirement of Briggs and Wendy Clark, who had served as the in-house host and hostess, the center’s directors have been filling in on a volunteer basis and are seeking a part-time person to staff the center and resume much of the operational work that the Clarks had done, said Smith.
As for possible future grants, the center will reapply for another round of Northern Border funding in 2024.
Before that, it will apply for a $100,000 grant from the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.
“That one looks pretty good,” said Smith. “They will give us money for restoring historical property. We’re hoping we can come up with a $100,000 project that will start the foundation, literally, of the carriage barn so we can build on that with grants next year.”
The community center did receive a $5,000 grant from the Friends of Mascoma Foundation that can serve as matching funds if the LCHIP grant is awarded.
The community house was built in 1884 as a private Queen Anne mansion for lumber magnate Charles F. Eastman and his family.
In 1919, it became the Littleton Community Center after it was donated to the town as a respite center for returning First World War veterans.
The first tenant was the American Legion, which had been seeking a building for the nation’s returning soldiers and sailors.
For the last century, its rooms encompassing several floors have been rented for numerous functions by dozens of groups and nonprofits.
In 2007, the Littleton Community House was placed on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places.
Now, the directors have submitted an application for it to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. They expect receive notice of that decision around February.
“Our historic consultant, who put in the application, thinks the property is a shoo-in for the national register,” said Smith. “That would be a point of pride, but would also put us in a better position when we’re asking for grants.”
