Community Center Launches New Programming, Seeks Grants
The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance has recognized the Littleton Community House as a model of preservation in the state. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the Littleton Community Center resumes some programming and adds new programs, it continues to seek grants to upgrade the community house and begin the major foundation and renovation work on the carriage barn out back.

“This was a big year for us in terms of grant applications,” said Kathleen Smith, who serves on the center’s volunteer board of directors.

