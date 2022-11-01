Community Center Manager Sought After In-House Host And Hostess Retire

LITTLETON — Community members are thanking Briggs and Wendy Clark for two decades of service as the live-in caretaker host and hostess at the Littleton Community Center (LCC).
Monday was their last day before they retired. They will remain in the community.
On Tuesday, George Mitchell, president of the LCC’s nonprofit board of directors, said the board, in the short term will manage the LCC, which is also called the Littleton Community House.
Living in the building’s apartment upstairs, Wendy began as caretaker-hostess 22 years ago and Briggs joined her as host more than 18 years ago.
First called the Eastman House, the LCC was built in 1884 as a Queen Anne mansion home for lumber magnate Charles Eastman and his family.
In 1919, following the end of the First World War, it was dedicated to the community as the Littleton Community Center.
Today, it’s a venue for events, a meeting place for local organizations, and the location for town board meetings, including the Select Board.
“I want to give a huge shout-out to Briggs and Wendy,” Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Littleton Select Board, said during the board’s Oct. 24 meeting. “We’ve been very spoiled, if you will, when we show up for our meetings. Their chairs are out, the tables are out. After this week, we’re on our own. We really want to say thank you for the 22 years that they’ve been doing this.”
To celebrate the Clarks’ years of service, Mitchell on Tuesday said a get-together to express gratitude is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the LCC.
There is no plan in place yet in terms of finding a successor to the Clarks, he said.
“We’re starting to figure out what to do,” said Mitchell. “Some of it depends on the apartment that’s there. Some of it depends on what we can find. But short term, the board is going to manage it ourselves and I think that will give us a better idea of what we’re looking for going forward.”
Looking ahead, he said the board is seeking to hire more of a manager or management team rather than a host and hostess.
“They were host and hostess and did a little maintenance and a little of this and a little of that,” said Mitchell.
It’s uncertain if that manager or management team, which would also be more involved in programming, would live in the apartment as the Clarks did, he said.
The LCC’s rooms and kitchen are available for fees, with different rates for nonprofits and individuals and with different for-profit rates.
Annually, the town budget has allocated about $35,000 to the LCC.
“We haven’t been back to the town well for any maintenance costs for the past few years, but we’re probably going to have to rethink that as we go along,” said Mitchell. “We need a paint job again.”
In the mid-2010s, the main LCC house underwent significant electrical and life-safety upgrades. New paint and siding was also applied to the exterior and new windows were installed.
Behind the main house is the carriage barn, or LCC annex, which has been closed for over a decade because of structural and foundation deficiencies.
Cost estimates to complete the needed work are well north of $1 million.
“The next big step will be the annex,” said Mitchell. “We’ve had a study done on it and we’re ready to go, but we’ve reached out to people who manage fundraising and it seems like this is not a really good time to do that. We’ll plug along as we can without it, but at some point we really have to buckle down and do serious fundraising and see what we can do about getting that fixed up.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.