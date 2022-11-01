Community Center Manager Sought After In-House Host And Hostess Retire
The nonprofit board of directors of the Littleton Community Center are seeking a manager for the community center after the retirement of Briggs and Wendy Clark, who served for two decades as the in-house caretaker-host and hostess. Their last day was Monday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Community members are thanking Briggs and Wendy Clark for two decades of service as the live-in caretaker host and hostess at the Littleton Community Center (LCC).

Monday was their last day before they retired. They will remain in the community.

