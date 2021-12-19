A festive take-out Christmas dinner will be available at the St. Johnsbury Universalist Unitarian Congregation at 47 Cherry Street on Christmas Day, Dec 25, from 11 to 12:15.

Interested people may reserve meals by calling 802-748-2442 or emailing stjuuc@gmail.com and give your name, phone number, and number of meals you need.

This free meal is provided as part of the regular Saturday Community Lunch Program sponsored by Kingdom Community Services and the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury. This program gives out meals every Saturday from 11 to 12:15.

All are welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments