LYNDONVILLE — The Town of Lyndon Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is presenting two new trail kiosks at the River Trail trailheads in Lyndonville this fall thanks to the handiwork of Lyndon Institute (LI) students, funding from the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Community Health Fund, design work from FLEK, a local creative agency, and support from Lyndonville Electric Department.
The River Trail is a one mile mowed trail located on the banks of the Passumpsic River in Lyndonville. Trailheads and access locations are located on both ends of the trail – one at the rear of the Town of Lyndon Municipal Building and the other next to the Park & Ride near the Millers Run Covered Bridge.
