MONTPELIER, Vt. — Community College of Vermont (CCV)-Newport invites the public to an open house on Thursday, August 8, from 4-6:30 p.m. Staff will provide information about associate degrees, certificate programs, financial aid, Early College and dual enrollment for high school students, manufacturing and early childhood education classes, and more. Refreshments and door prizes provided. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Eliza Walters at 802-334-3387 or eliza.walters@ccv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.